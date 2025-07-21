Scooping fuel from fallen tanker suicide mission—NEMA warns

Ms. Aisueni Mmandu, Head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Uyo Operation Office, has said that scooping fuel from a fallen tanker is ‘a suicide mission.’

Mmandu made the statement at a public awareness program on tanker accidents and fires in Ikom, Cross River, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Uyo operation office of NEMA covers both Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

Mmandu cautioned members of the public on the need to stay away from fallen tankers with petroleum products, saying, ”It can result in fire.”

“When you see a fallen tanker with petroleum product, it is not the time for scooping fuel; a fire can be ignited, and people will be burnt to death.

“In recent times, we have had tanker explosions in Niger, Jigawa, Delta, Enugu, Lagos, and Cross River, claiming hundreds of lives and property worth millions,” she said.

The NEMA official said that although tanker accidents were preventable, they were mainly caused by reckless driving, overloading, poor vehicle maintenance, road infrastructure challenges, and lack of public awareness.

She urged government agencies, transport unions, and community leaders to take proactive steps towards reducing tanker accidents and fires.

“There is a need to enforce safety regulations, exercise caution, and report unsafe driving by drivers of tankers and articulated vehicles,” she said.

Mr. Etetim, Otom, the Public Enlightenment Officer, Federal Road Safety Commission, Ikom Unit, described the program as commendable following the losses associated with tanker accidents.

He urged tanker drivers to see other road users as their fellow humans who deserved to be alive.

“Some drivers need to be told how to behave while manning the wheels; some of them behave like kings and masters of the road,” he said.

In his speech, Mr. Ushie Atusu, the Deputy Controller, Cross River Fire Service, Ikom Unit, described the sensitisation exercise as a rare opportunity for road users in the area.

“This is the first time NEMA and other related agencies have synergised to educate people on tanker accidents and fires in Ikom.

“This program has exposed some of the causes of road accidents and fire incidents that destroyed lives and property in the past. We need to sustain this collaboration,” he said.

Mr. Yahaya Buhari, the Chairman of Petroleum Tanker Drivers, Ikom branch, urged members of the association to practice the lessons they had garnered from the program.

“We appreciate the organisers of this program; the lessons learnt today are life-changing lessons. We hope that these types of engagements will continue,” he said. (NAN)