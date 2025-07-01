Scholarship for Caribbean students to study in Nigeria begins next academic year – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu addressing a special joint sitting of the Senate and House of Assembly of Saint Lucia at Sandals Grande, Gros Islet, on Monday.

President Bola Tinubu has announced that a scholarship scheme for students from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will begin in the next academic year.

He made the announcement during a joint press conference with Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Philip Pierre, on Monday in Gros Islet.

This is contained in a statement issued by the presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The Nigerian leader said that the scholarship scheme is part of a broader cooperation framework between Nigeria and the OECS.

He noted that the initiative aims to deepen people-to-people ties and expand collaboration in education, trade, and development.

Tinubu also revealed ongoing plans to introduce visa waivers for holders of diplomatic and official passports from OECS countries.

“I believe we can take advantage of our presence here to get from the fruit that is lower to us and then reach the opportunity we have right here.”

‎”The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is very close to us in Africa, and I thank them for the opportunity to address the joint session of Parliament.

“This will allow us actualise our dreams of getting closer to facilitate business and education opportunities, capacity building, and look at other areas of agriculture and food security.

“We can easily do that by having a working commission. And we don’t have to look farther away.”

”The organisation itself has indicated several actions. We are moving forward from there. We won’t drop the ball,” he assured.

Tinubu stated that the scholarship programme was developed in partnership with the OECS member states.

He added that a joint implementation committee comprising representatives from Nigeria and OECS member states will oversee the rollout. ‎Their task will be to finalise modalities and ensure beneficiaries commence studies in Nigeria next academic year.

When asked about potential challenges in expanding OECS cooperation in key sectors, President Tinubu responded: ”I don’t look at difficulties. I look at problem-solving. And that is why the working lunch promoted a quick understanding of the expected difficulty level.”

”If we take a geometric definition of a straight line, which is the quickest point between two points, if we move on a straight line, we get our goal achieved, and there will be no problems”.

Prime Minister Pierre welcomed the initiative, calling it a timely and practical show of solidarity. ”We expect students to begin their studies in Nigeria in the next academic year, based on the president’s directive. This is immediate action,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that visa facilitation is now a key agenda item for the Nigeria–OECS Joint Committee. Other top priorities include enhancing air connectivity, trade, and tourism.

Asked when reciprocal visa waivers might be implemented, Pierre stated, ”Well, at the joint meeting, we discussed that. Additionally, there are some islands in the OECS, such as St Kitts, where visa requirements do not apply.”

“We said that the committee will deal with all these issues, and the first on the agenda will be the people-to-people exchange. This will come with the visa requirements. So we hope to have a speedy answer to that as soon as possible”.

Earlier President Tinubu addressed a special joint session of Saint Lucia’s Senate and House of Assembly, where he outlined his vision for a renewed and dynamic engagement between Nigeria and the OECS. (NAN)