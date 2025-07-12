Sanwo-Olu, wife cast their votes at 11:10am in Lagos LG polls

File: Sanwo-Olu vote

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his wife cast their votes at exactly 11:10 a.m. on Saturday at Ward E3, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island, during the ongoing Local Government Elections.

The governor was accompanied by the Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (Retd.), along with other dignitaries.

The voting exercise at the polling unit appeared orderly, as officials of LASIEC coordinated the process under the watch of security personnel.