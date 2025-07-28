Sanwo-Olu to LG bosses: No room for pettiness, politicking

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, directed the newly elected local government and Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, to suspend appointments of executive members for 60 days pending conclusion of needs assessment of the respective councils.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also urged the council bosses to see their electoral victory as a mandate to improve grassroots development.

The Governor made the remarks at the swearing in and Oath-Taking Ceremony of the newly elected Council Chairmen and Vice Chairmen in Lagos State held at the Sports Ground, Governor’s Office, Lagos House in Ikeja.

While he urged them to use the Local Government autonomy wisely for the benefit of the people, the governor tasked them to take their time before appointing cabinet members.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Be humble, we plan to organize various capacity training including facilitators like Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC. There is no room for pettiness, politicking is over.

“You need to accord party chieftains with respect. The party is supreme. Your success is our success. We will hold you to the highest level of accountability.

“Take governance to every door step in building a better Lagos. You are not under any pressure to make appointment. Get your need assessment right in place before appointment. At least hold on appointments of cabinet members for 60 days.

“However, you can appoint your Chief of Staff.

“The bulk now stops with you, leadership must not be about personal gains. Lagos is counting on you to bring development to the every street and communities.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Bolaji Robert, said their victory at the poll was a testament to their grassroots acceptance and the confidence the people reposed in them and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area, Mr Sesan Olowa, said: “We remain committed to upholding the legacy of the APC and ensuring impactful grassroots governance is felt across the metropolis.

“It is our solemn duty to fulfill our campaign promises.”