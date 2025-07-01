Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate more access roads Wednesday

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will inaugurate two major road projects on Wednesday as part of efforts to enhance connectivity, ease traffic congestion and boost economic activities in the state.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the roads affected are the Abaranje in Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (formerly Old Dopemu) in Agege Local Government Area.



The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, made this known on Tuesday in a statement.



Omotoso said that the projects reflected the government’s commitment to providing infrastructure which would support inclusive economic growth and improve residents’ quality of life.



“In the past few months, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has handed over 36 roads and five bridges to Lagosians,” he said.



Omotoso stated that the completion of the roads was in line with the state’s strategic efforts to build sustainable communities and reduce traffic congestion.



According to him, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road was reconstructed through the Lagos State Public Works Corporation.



“The road serves as a strategic bypass that cuts across the administrative boundaries of Agege and Alimosho LGAs, linking Akowonjo Road, Old Ipaja Road and Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.



Similarly, the Abaranje Road in Igando-Ikotun LCDA was rebuilt to enhance accessibility in one of the largest settlements within the Alimosho axis.



“The delivery of these projects has significantly improved road connectivity, eased traffic flow, reduced travel time and eliminated perennial flooding.



“Also, we have enhanced intermodal transportation and positively impacted the socio-economic wellbeing of residents,” Omotoso said.



He reaffirmed that the government had resolved to continually upgrade existing roads and construct new ones in fulfilment of Sanwo-Olu’s promise to the people of Lagos.

Vanguard News