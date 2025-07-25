Sanwo-Olu reaffirms LG autonomy as Bariga LCDA inaugurate projects

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says the real strength and meaning of democracy lie in the grassroots, where governance directly impacts lives and communities thrive through shared values, inclusion, and effective service delivery.

Speaking on Friday at the inauguration of several people-oriented projects in the Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Sanwo-Olu emphasized that democracy is not merely about elections, but about constant engagement and sustained developmental efforts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects include a legislative chamber, 21 roads across the LCDA, five Primary Health Centres, three newly built primary schools, and a fire station, aimed at improving infrastructure, education, and emergency responses in the area.

He reaffirmed the autonomy of local government areas in Lagos state, stating that the councils operated independently of state interference and received their full monthly allocations.

“In Lagos, our local government areas enjoy full autonomy.

“They receive their full allocation directly and are empowered to execute impactful projects that meet the needs of their communities,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor lauded the outgoing administration of Bariga LCDA for its achievements and urged incoming council executives to raise the bar.

“I must commend leadership of Bariga LCDA for this level of performance. But governance is a relay. I urge the incoming administration to take the baton and run even faster, to do more for the people,” he said.

The governor further stated that Lagos is beginning to see results of deepened grassroots democracy, pointing to the range of projects springing up across local councils as evidence of progress.

Sanwo-Olu also used the occasion to pay tribute to past leaders who laid the groundwork for present-day development in the councils and the state.

“These are the dreams of our forebears being realised by men and women who served with vision and integrity.

“Today, we honour them, not just with words but with action and continuity,” he said.

Similarly, the Chairman of Bariga LCDA, Mr Kolade Alabi, announced that some streets in the area had been renamed in honour of individuals who had contributed significantly to the council’s development.

Among them is the Community Road, renamed Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road, in recognition of the governor’s leadership and support.

Sanwo-Olu also commended the Chairman-elect of the LCDA, Mrs Aisha Adedeji , describing her as a courageous leader ready to break new grounds.

“Leadership is not defined by gender but by vision. I believe the incoming administration will not only fill the shoes of her predecessor, but she will walk her own path with grace and impact.

“We must continue to build together. Let’s keep democracy alive not just in words but in action, visibility, and lasting impact,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The event was attended by stakeholders from the government, private sector, and community groups.

Vanguard News