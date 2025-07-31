Sanwo-Olu, Obasa mourn ex-Lagos lawmaker, Victor Akande

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, have expressed grief over the death of former lawmaker Hon. Victor Akande, who passed away on Wednesday.

In separate condolence messages issued on Thursday, both leaders described Akande’s passing as a painful loss to Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, described Akande’s death as shocking and devastating. He noted that the late lawmaker, a lawyer by profession, represented Ojo State Constituency I in the Eighth and Ninth Assemblies.

“On behalf of my family, the state government, and the people of Lagos State, I mourn the passing of Hon. Victor Akande. The news of his death came as a shock to me. It is a great loss to his family, our party—the All Progressives Congress (APC)—and the people of Ojo and Lagos State at large,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He extended heartfelt condolences to Akande’s family, friends, political associates, and constituents in Ojo.

“We have lost a committed and selfless politician who dedicated his life to public service, particularly to the people of Ojo State Constituency I,” the governor added.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dave Agboola, described Akande’s death as a significant blow to the Lagos State House of Assembly and the state.

Obasa commended the late lawmaker’s dedication to legislative work during his two terms in the Assembly between 2015 and 2023. He said Akande served with passion and integrity.

“His contributions, especially as Chairman of the House Committee on Justice, Human Rights, Public Petitions, and LASIEC, were invaluable. He played a crucial role in strengthening our legal framework and promoting justice for all Lagosians,” Obasa said.

He further praised Akande’s efforts in championing human rights, advocating electoral transparency, and actively contributing to legislative debates.