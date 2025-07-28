 Sani Musa mourns victims of Niger boat tragedy

Senator Sani Musa.

…Urges Strict Compliance with Waterway Safety Codes

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic boat mishap that claimed several lives between Munya and Shiroro Local Government Areas of Niger State.

In a personally signed statement issued on Sunday, Senator Musa described the incident as a heartbreaking reminder of the daily risks faced by rural communities in their quest for survival. The ill-fated boat was conveying passengers from Tungan Lemu in Munya LGA to the Kwata Market in Shiroro LGA when it capsized.

“I am deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the boat that capsized while conveying passengers from Tungan Lemu to Kwata Market. This tragic loss of lives is a painful reminder of the vulnerabilities many of our rural communities face in the course of daily survival,” Musa stated.

The senator extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the souls of the deceased.

“May Allah (SWT), in His infinite mercy, forgive their shortcomings and grant them Al-Jannah Firdaus. I also pray for the safe recovery of any survivors and strength for all those affected by this calamity.”

Highlighting the urgent need for safety reforms, Senator Musa called on boat operators, passengers, and local authorities to strictly adhere to waterways safety regulations. He warned against overloading and other unsafe practices that endanger lives on inland waterways.

“While we mourn this devastating loss, it is important to stress the urgent need for strict adherence to waterways codes of operation. The safety of our people must never be compromised,” he said.

The senator also called on relevant government agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and enhance enforcement and awareness campaigns across riverine communities.

“The lives of our citizens are too precious to be left to chance. Relevant authorities must intensify enforcement and sensitization to ensure such tragedies are prevented in the future,” he added.

Senator Musa concluded his message with prayers for divine protection and wisdom for Nigerians to adopt safer and more responsible practices on the nation’s waterways.