Sani Abdulkadir appointed Kaduna Director of Nigeria First Agenda

The National Executive Council of the Nigeria First Agenda and the Nationwide Tinubu Connect Associates (NTCA) has appointed Esv. Hon. Dr. Sani Abdulkadir (popularly known as Dakaci) as the Kaduna State Director and State Coordinator of both platforms.

The appointment, which was endorsed by the Grand Patron of the group, Chief Ambassador Senator George Akume, is seen as a recognition of Dr. Abdulkadir’s decades-long track record of grassroots mobilization, public service, and visionary leadership.

In a statement confirming the appointment, the group described Dr. Abdulkadir as a “strategic mobiliser, mentor, and policy advocate” whose contributions to national development have resonated across Kaduna and beyond.

Speaking on his new role, Dr. Abdulkadir said: “This appointment is not about titles; it’s about responsibility. It is an invitation to drive impact, inspire unity, and support the vision of a safer, stronger, and more inclusive Nigeria under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The Nigeria First Agenda, powered by NTCA, aligns with the broader national vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, and the group expressed optimism that under Dr. Abdulkadir’s leadership, Kaduna State will witness a boost in youth engagement, civic participation, and developmental initiatives.

“This is a continuation of a life built around service, integrity, and the relentless pursuit of progress,” the statement added.

Dr. Abdulkadir’s appointment has been hailed as a boost for grassroots advocacy and civic mobilization in Northern Nigeria, especially among emerging youth leaders.

With his new responsibilities, Dr. Abdulkadir is expected to coordinate state-level activities that support the objectives of the Tinubu-led federal government, including safety, prosperity, and effective governance at the grassroots level.

