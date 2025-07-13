Sands of Time celebrates one year, premieres new season

By Ayo Onikoyi

The acclaimed family TV series Sands of Time marked its one-year anniversary with a grand celebration and the premiere of its highly anticipated new season, We Happy People. The event was a milestone for the indigenous drama, which first captured audiences with its debut, Affiong Go Lagos.

Produced by Stellamaris Duru and directed by award-winning filmmaker Patience Oghre Imobhio, the new season promises over 30 episodes rich in relatable storytelling, cultural values, and strong family themes.

Speaking at the premiere held on July 6th at Silverbird Cinema V.I Lagos, producer Stellamaris Duru expressed her gratitude for the show’s journey so far. “I’m speechless and overwhelmed,” she said. “I didn’t know I’ve made this much impact. Sands of Time was born out of the passion to tell indigenous stories that people can relate to, take lessons from, and see themselves in.”

Building on the success of its first season, We Happy People continues the tradition of authentic African storytelling. Duru noted, “When you start watching this new season, you’ll want to see what happens at the end. The story is very relatable.”

Veteran actress Chinyere Wilfred, who portrays the strict African mother “Mama Bomboy,” shared her experience and the series’ message. “It was a beautiful experience working with the team,” she said. “The story is going to teach mothers some vital lessons—especially African mothers who are too strict. My character was almost losing her children due to being overprotective. The series encourages parents to calm down and actually listen to their children.”

The cast also features Nollywood legends Jide Kosoko, Zikky Alloy, Tracy Dera, and Eric Obinna, each bringing their unique talent to this emotionally resonant and culturally rich production.