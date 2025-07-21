Samuel Ojo’s debut solo exhibition, Ìrìn Àjò, opens @ London’s Cartoon Museum

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

London, July 16, 2025 — Samuel Ojo, a rising political cartoonist, is set to launch his debut solo exhibition titled Ìrìn Àjò at the Cartoon Museum in London. The exhibition opens on July 24, 2025, and will showcase Ojo’s compelling political cartoons that explore migrant stories, offering a powerful counter-narrative to the prevailing anti-immigration rhetoric in the UK.

Speaking about the exhibition, Ojo said, “I’m excited to announce that my debut solo exhibition, Ìrìn Àjò, opens at the Cartoon Museum in London on July 24. The show features my political cartoons exploring migrant stories as a counter-narrative to anti-immigration rhetoric in the UK.”

The event will kick off with a Private View on July 24, starting at 6 PM. Entry is free to the public, and all art enthusiasts and community members are warmly invited to attend.

Ìrìn Àjò will be held at the Cartoon Museum located at 63 Wells Street, Fitzrovia, London, W1A 3AE.

For those interested in thought-provoking political art addressing migration and social justice, this exhibition promises to be a significant cultural occasion.