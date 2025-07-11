Salihu’s legal call ’ll shape Nigeria’s future – Boss Mustapha

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has hailed Comrade Mustapha Salihu’s recent call to the Nigerian Bar as a milestone that will significantly shape Nigeria’s future, particularly in policy-making, legal reforms, and social justice.

Salihu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman, North East, and Chairman of the Governing Boards of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), was among the latest batch of legal practitioners sworn in by the Body of Benchers.

In a statement personally signed and made available to journalists on Thursday, Boss Mustapha described Salihu’s achievement as a testament to his unwavering pursuit of excellence, resilience, and intellectual discipline.

The former SGF emphasised that Salihu’s dual expertise in law and governance positions him as a pivotal figure in addressing Nigeria’s legal and social justice challenges.

“Barrister Salihu’s call to the Bar reflects the tenacity and vision he brings to leadership. It is a clear indication that learning never stops, and that in every field of endeavour, capacity building remains essential to effective service,” Mustapha stated.

Salihu, who also holds the traditional titles of Baraden Jimeta and Sa’in Adamawa, has been a prominent figure in Nigerian politics and governance.

His ability to combine active political engagement with the rigours of legal education has been described as an inspiration to aspiring leaders across the country.

Mustapha further highlighted Salihu’s deep understanding of governance, law, and social equity, noting that the nation stands to benefit immensely from his contributions.

“I pray for divine wisdom, strength, and guidance as he embarks on this new journey in the legal profession,” he added.

The former SGF also underlined Salihu’s growing influence within the APC and his potential to drive impactful reforms in Nigeria’s legal and governance systems.

His dual roles as a political leader and legal practitioner are expected to enhance his capacity to address critical national issues.

Salihu’s call to the Bar comes at a time when Nigeria is grappling with significant challenges in justice delivery and policy implementation. His unique blend of political and legal expertise positions him as a key player in shaping the country’s future.