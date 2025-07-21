SAGE Competition: Marist Bicentenary College students to represent Nigeria in USA

…..produces SAPA Drip to solve malnutrition challenges

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – STUDENTS of Marist Bicentenary College, Ngor Okpala are to represent Nigeria in Georgia,United States of America, USA, after emerging third at the national Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship, SAGE, Exhibition and Awards, held in Abuja from June 3 to 6, 2025.

The students developed an innovative solution to one of Nigeria’s most pressing challenges: malnutrition and vitamin A deficiency.

Their project, SAPA Drip, uses biofortified yellow cassava to provide a healthier alternative to traditional cassava, which contains high levels of cyanide and lacks essential nutrients.

The initiative directly targets nutritional deficiencies that affect millions, especially children.

The impact of this project earned the school’s SIEFED Tech Team third place at the SAGE Exhibition and Awards.

Following this achievement, the team will represent Nigeria at the SAGE Global Competition in Georgia, United States, from September 11 to 16, 2025. They will compete against top teams from countries including China, the United States, Japan, Israel, and Vietnam.

Beyond its nutritional benefits, SAPA Drip also empowers local farmers, particularly women, by promoting cooperative farming and access to microloans. These loans are supported by a network of school parents who believe in the long-term potential of the project.

Rev. Bro. Ifeanyi Mbaegwu, a staff member at Marist Bicentenary College, commended and appreciated the students’ performance and achievement.

“I am incredibly proud of our students. This is a testament to the kind of innovative and creative teaching structure we have built at Marist Bicentenary.

‘We don’t just teach; we inspire our students to think critically, act responsibly, and contribute meaningfully to society. We also instill in them a strong sense of community and social entrepreneurship”, he said.

This project means a lot to us because it’s solving a real problem in our communities,” said one of the student team members. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done, and we’re going to represent Nigeria with pride and integrity on the global stage.”

Through the SIEFED Tech Team, students of Marist Bicentenary College are trained to address real-world problems with practical, scalable solutions.

The school integrates entrepreneurship education and financial literacy into its curriculum to equip students with the tools they need to lead change and contribute to sustainable development.

Marist Bicentenary College is a private co-educational secondary school located along the Owerri-Aba Road in Ngor Okpala, Imo State. It is owned and managed by the Marist Brothers of the Schools, a Catholic religious congregation committed to fostering integrity, innovation, and excellence in Nigerian youths.

On of the students and team members said, “This project means a lot to us because it’s solving a real problem in our communities.

“We are proud of the work we have done, and we’re going to represent Nigeria with pride and integrity on the global stage.”

As the team prepares for the global stage, their story stands as proof that young Nigerians are capable of creating world-class solutions with local impact.