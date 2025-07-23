Sad day for rule of law, says Ozigbo as court affirms Anambra APC guber primary

Valentine Ozigbo has described Wednesday’s ruling by the Federal High Court in Awka—which upheld the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Anambra State—as “a sad day for the rule of law,” following the court’s decision to affirm Nicholas Ukachukwu as the party’s candidate for the upcoming November 8, 2025, election.

Ozigbo, a respected business leader and governorship aspirant, had challenged Ukachukwu’s candidacy on the grounds that his APC membership registration was fraudulently backdated to beat the eligibility deadline—a move Ozigbo said violated both the party’s constitution and Nigeria’s electoral laws.

“We came to court armed with truth, with documents, with testimonies—only to be told that due process no longer matters,” Ozigbo said in a solemn post-judgment address. “If someone can bypass constitutional requirements through forgery and deceit and still be recognised as a valid candidate, what does that say about the integrity of our democracy?”

The court, presided over by Justice Evelyn Anyadike, admitted that Ukachukwu’s documentation contained “discrepancies worthy of concern,” but ruled that it lacked the jurisdiction to interfere in what it deemed internal party affairs. The judge further noted that Ozigbo’s legal team had not provided incontrovertible proof of the actual date of Ukachukwu’s membership registration or shown that the APC acted outside its constitutional powers.

Ozigbo’s lawyers—led by two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Umeh Kalu (SAN) and Berth Igwilo (SAN)—had submitted sworn affidavits and testimony from APC officials, which they argued proved that Ukachukwu’s records were altered retroactively to meet the April 5, 2025, primary deadline.

“This was not just about form-filling,” Ozigbo later explained. “It was about principle. It was about saying no to criminality. Unfortunately, the court blinked.”

Expressing disappointment, Ozigbo said the judgment sent a dangerous signal about the state of Nigeria’s democracy. “If a person who failed to meet the party’s constitutional provision can bypass due process through forgery and deceit, what does that say about our democracy?” he asked.

Ozigbo also addressed his supporters, many of whom had gathered outside the courtroom hoping for a favourable ruling. “I did not fight this case for myself,” he said. “I fought for Ndi Anambra. I fought to protect the soul of our democracy. And that fight is far from over.”

He confirmed that he would be meeting with his legal advisers to explore next steps, saying: “We are consulting with our lawyers. We will decide on our next step.”

Reacting to the ruling, Chief Tony Offiah, a leader in the Valentine Ozigbo Political Organisation, remarked: “This is not a triumph. It’s a warning that corruption can wear a party badge and get away with it.”

Ozigbo closed with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr., saying: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Today may belong to impunity, but tomorrow belongs to the people.”