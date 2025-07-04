Russia launches 550 drones, missiles at Ukraine overnight

A Ukrainian wounded serviceman is treated by Ukrainian military doctors at a stabilisation point of the Ulf Medical Service, in the Pokrovsk direction, on June 27, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP)

Ukraine on Friday said Russia had launched 550 drones and missiles at the war-battered country overnight, as the Kremlin steps up aerial attacks and US-led peace talks stall.

The Ukrainian air force said Moscow had launched 539 drones and 11 missiles, adding that air defence units had downed 268 drones and two missiles.

Kyiv said on Friday that Russia had launched its largest overnight aerial attack on Ukraine over the more than three-year invasion.

A representative of Ukraine’s air force Yuriy Ignat said the barrage of 550 drones and missiles was a record, adding “this is the largest number that the enemy has used in a single attack.”