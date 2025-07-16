RULAAC urges FG to pay ₦70m compensation to Glory Okolie as ordered by courts

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has condemned the Nigerian government and the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly refusing to comply with two court rulings awarding ₦70 million compensation to Miss Glory Okolie, a victim of prolonged unlawful detention and abuse.

Miss Okolie, a student, was arrested on June 13, 2021, by officers of the Intelligence Response Team in Owerri, Imo State, and detained for months without charge. During her detention, she was reportedly denied legal representation and made to carry out domestic chores for police officers.

In a statement on Wednesday, RULAAC Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, said the ECOWAS Court of Justice, on November 21, 2024, found that her detention violated Articles 6 and 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and awarded her ₦10 million in damages. This followed a prior judgment by the Federal Capital Territory High Court on June 23, 2022, which awarded her ₦60 million in punitive and general damages.

“Despite these clear judgments, the Nigerian authorities have blatantly refused to honour the rulings,” Nwanguma said, noting that repeated attempts by Okolie’s lawyers to engage the Office of the Attorney-General have been ignored.

He described the refusal to comply as “a grave affront to the rule of law” and called for the immediate payment of the ₦70 million, a public apology to Miss Okolie, and accountability for the officers involved.

“Court judgments are binding obligations—not advisory opinions,” he stressed. “The failure to comply sends a dangerous message of state-sanctioned lawlessness.”

RULAAC also urged local and international human rights organizations, diplomatic missions, and development partners to pressure the Nigerian government to uphold its legal and human rights obligations.

“Glory Okolie’s case is not isolated,” Nwanguma said. “It reflects a broader pattern of abuse, impunity, and disregard for judicial authority that must be addressed.”