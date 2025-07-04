RULAAC hails annulment of Natasha’s suspension as welcome step

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

…Demands Immediate Compliance with Court Order

…Says: “Now Justice Must Follow in Her Sexual Harassment Suit”

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Rule of Law Accountability and Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has welcomed the judgment of the Federal High Court nullifying the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from legislative duties, describing it as a vital affirmation of democratic principles and the rule of law.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, RULAAC described the suspension as “politically motivated and vindictive,” and commended the court for restoring fairness and accountability in legislative conduct.

“The decision of the Federal High Court in Abuja to nullify the politically motivated and vindictive suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is a welcome, though belated, vindication of democratic norms, the rule of law, and the right to fair representation,” the statement reads.

RULAAC praised Justice Binta Nyako for affirming that the legislature, despite its autonomy, must not exercise power arbitrarily or use it to silence dissent or protect the powerful from scrutiny.

The court had ruled that the suspension was “excessive” and violated the constitutional rights of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s constituents to be represented, a judgment RULAAC says strikes at the heart of legislative overreach.

However, the organization stressed that while the court’s ruling is a critical first step, it cannot be the last.

“The more serious and unresolved issue remains the sexual harassment allegation brought by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Senate Committee that denied her a fair hearing,” the statement continued.

RULAAC described the Senate’s handling of the allegation as “deeply troubling and constitutionally offensive,” noting that denying a senator the right to be heard while the accused continued to preside over the chamber undermines the credibility of the institution and promotes a culture of silence around sexual misconduct in public office.

The group called on the judiciary to expedite Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s pending lawsuit, stressing that swift action would affirm that no public office holder is above the law.

“The court must act swiftly and decisively to send a clear message that allegations of sexual misconduct—especially in the nation’s highest legislative chamber—must be addressed with seriousness and transparency,” RULAAC said.

The organization also commended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s courage in standing up despite persecution and condemned the imposition of a ₦5 million fine over a Facebook post, stating that her allegations remain unheard while punitive measures are used to silence her.

“Nigeria cannot continue to claim to be a democracy while state institutions are used to punish whistleblowers and shield the political elite from accountability,” RULAAC asserted.

RULAAC Demands: Immediate compliance with the court’s order reinstating Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to the Senate.

Urgent hearing and resolution of her lawsuit concerning sexual harassment and denial of fair hearing.

An independent investigation into the conduct of the Senate leadership regarding the handling of her allegations.

A firm commitment from the Senate to uphold transparency, accountability, and the protection of all members from abuse or retaliation.

RULAAC concluded by warning that anything short of these steps would amount to complicity and a betrayal of the democratic principles the legislature is meant to uphold.