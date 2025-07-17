Royal Roots, Timeless Beats: P Tee Money’s “Lifestyle” redefines musical heritage

The past years have brought an outpouring of love, support, and well-earned excitement for the timeless, soul-stirring music of British DJ, actor, and producer P Tee Money.

More than an artist, he is the embodiment of a rich heritage—rooted in the royal bloodline of the Edo Kingdom of Nigeria and connected to his Cypriot Jewish ancestry—infusing every note with the depth of his lineage and the spirit of those who came before him.

Creativity is woven into P Tee Money’s DNA. Coming from a family steeped in artistic brilliance, his aunt, Princess Elizabeth Olowu, is Nigeria’s first female bronze caster and a respected sculptor, while his cousin, Professor Peju Layiwola, is a renowned visual artist and academic shaping contemporary African art.

His uncle, Oba Ewuare II, is the current Oba of Benin, the 40th monarch in the storied Oromiyan-Eweka Dynasty. These connections to royalty and artistry converge within P Tee Money’s music, bringing listeners a unique experience where tradition meets innovation on every beat.

From the vibrant streets of London to dance floors across the world, P Tee Money’s immaculately bold vocals, poetic lyricism, and magnetic stage presence have earned him a loyal global fan base. His commitment to creating music with genuine substance, heartfelt emotion, and lush, sensory soundscapes has solidified his reputation as a visionary artist with a dedication to his craft that is second to none.

This summer, P Tee Money is releasing his highly anticipated album, “Lifestyle,” which will be streaming on all major platforms. “Lifestyle” showcases P Tee Money at his spellbinding best, capturing the essence of life, love, and hope through fearless expression, insightful wisdom, and joyful nostalgia. Each track is layered with powerful words and evocative imagery that reflect the unbreakable bonds we share, delivering an engaging, comforting, and cathartic journey through timeless melodies and real passion.

From the soulfully smooth timbre of his vocals to his exquisitely addictive hooks and empowering Afrobeat-infused rhythms, “Lifestyle” is a heartfelt tribute to love and resilience—a reminder that the moments and connections we cherish endure forever. It is a deeply captivating emotional journey, equally capable of evoking joyful tears and warm smiles while radiating acceptance and healing.

Drawing inspiration from his life experiences and the enduring legacy of his family, P Tee Money channels royal dignity and the resilience of his Jewish heritage into each note, crafting a groundbreaking musical experience designed to uplift the spirit and soothe the soul.

With “Lifestyle,” P Tee Money extends a personal invitation to join him on a journey that is both intimate and universal, bridging cultures and generations through sound. This album is not just a collection of songs; it is a living testament to a legacy of rhythm, royalty, and resonance that will inspire, heal, and move you—today and for years to come.

“Lifestyle” the album is ready to reach listeners on a profound level, revealing the special connection between P Tee Money, his music, and you. Let this album be your soundtrack for moments of joy, reflection, and celebration, as you become part of a story that continues to unfold with every beat