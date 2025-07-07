Royal drummers move to next Olubadan, Oba Ladoja’s residence

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

Royal drummers who were with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who joined his ancestors on Monday, have relocated to the Bodija residence of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, who is the next Olubadan.

Immediately, the news of the passing of Oba Olakulehin filtered in, thousands of well-wishers and the palace drummers shifted their allegiance to the next in hierarchy to the stool.

Due to the order of ascendancy to the throne of Olubadan, Oba Ladoja, who is the Otun Olubadan, is the next in hierarchy to the Olubadan stool.

The same scenario was witnessed when Oba Olalekan Balogun joined his ancestors on March 14, 2024. The same royal drummers immediately shifted their base to the Alalubosa residence of Oba Olakulehin.

Ladoja, who was born on September 25, 1944, will be waiting for the nomination of the Olubadan-in-Council.

The council will then present their preferred Olubadan designate to the Oyo State Government for approval and presentation of the staff of office.