Rotary Club of Abuja, Kubwa Gateway gets new President, Fasipe

….earmarks N65m for humanitarian projects

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Rotary Club of Abuja, Kubwa Gateway, weekend, swore-in Rotarian Sunday Fasipe, as its 11th President.

Rotarian Fasipe’s swearing in saw the club unveiling an ambitious humanitarian agenda valued at N65 million, targeting underserved communities within Abuja, particularly in Kubwa and its environs of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Meanwhile, in his inaugural speech, the 11th President of the Club, Fasipe assured that the Rotary year would be marked by impactful projects aimed at improving access to healthcare, education, and sanitary support for vulnerable populations.

While highlighting his key agenda, he made it known that the construction and equipping of a 10-bed clinic in the Club’s adopted community, located after Biaji-Across community in Kubwa, which according to him, the health facility will help tackle the lack of accessible primary healthcare in the rural area.

Other signature projects of the Club for the Rotary year include the “Mummy and Me” initiative, which will see the distribution of birthing kits to 1,000 mothers and expectant mothers, and “Pad the Girls”, a menstrual hygiene project that will provide sanitary pads for 1,000 girls in rural communities for six months, free of charge.

He (Fasipe) also introduced the “Back to School” initiative, which will sponsor the return of 500 out-of-school children to the classroom, saying beneficiaries will receive school uniforms, sandals, bags, and payment of PTA fees.

He said: “The total cost of these projects is estimated at sixty-five million naira, and I am trusting that friends, fellow Rotarians, and our invited guests will support us on this humanitarian journey.”

In a remark, the immediate past president, Rotarian Adaeze Ukoma reiterated the commitment of the Club to completing the primary healthcare facility which it is ground-breaking held in 2024, she listed various projects the Club’s adopted community benefited from while noting that through fund raising the club hopes to continue to impact lives in it’s chosen community.

Also speaking, the President of the Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama Gateway, Maha Longe, reaffirmed her commitment to community projects

The installation ceremony also featured a fundraising session aimed at mobilizing resources for the outlined projects, which are in line with Rotary’s areas of focus, including maternal and child health, basic education, and disease prevention.

Fasipe’s emergence as President continues the Club’s legacy of service and community development, with previous administrations implementing various life-changing interventions across the Federal Capital Territory.