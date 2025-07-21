Rotary Club of Abuja, Gudu swears in 6th President

….to embark on maternal and child health, disease prevention, education, others

ABUJA – THE Rotary Club of Abuja Gudu has formally installed Rotarian Kizita Adaeze Ezenagu as its 6th President for the 2025–2026 Rotary year, with a pledge to advance humanitarian initiatives and deepen community impact through inclusive and visionary service.

Meanwhile, in her acceptance speech, Ezenagu commended the immediate past president for laying a solid foundation and expressed optimism that the new Rotary year holds great promise for lasting impact.

According to her, the new administration’s focus is to build a more responsive, inclusive, and sustainable Rotary Club that strengthens communities, empowers lives, and expands global impact through collaborative leadership and strategic partnerships.

Unveiling the club’s projects for the Rotary year, Ezenagu announced several key initiatives spanning maternal and child health, disease prevention, economic development, education, peacebuilding, and water sanitation.

Among the health-focused interventions are the distribution of birth kits to expectant mothers, immunization and deworming of schoolchildren at the Durumi Health Care Centre in Abuja, and free cataract surgeries for the underprivileged.

The club also plans to distribute reusable sanitary pads to 100 women and conduct a comprehensive medical outreach in its adopted community of Angwan Fulani, Gaduwa.

On disease prevention, the club will embark on the construction and equipping of a clinic facility within the Dupa Correctional Centre in Gwagwalada, while under its economic development programme, Afro-chemical materials and agricultural tools will be donated to support local livelihoods.

In the area of peacebuilding and conflict resolution, Ezenagu disclosed plans to support prison decongestion efforts and the rehabilitation of released inmates.

For basic education and literacy, scholarships will be awarded to 100 pupils, alongside the distribution of writing materials at Angwan Fulani, Gaduwa, and Masa International Schools, Karsana, Abuja.

The club also intends to rehabilitate boreholes to ensure access to clean water in the communities.

Speaking during the investiture, Rotarian Kanny Okoye, Zonal Coordinator of Zone 1, noted that beyond the ceremonial installation, the event served as a platform to mobilize resources for the implementation of the outlined humanitarian projects in alignment with Rotary’s mission of service above self.

The ceremony attracted Rotarians, community stakeholders, and partners committed to advancing sustainable development and social impact through collective action.