RMD’s son, Oghenetega, makes acting debut in ‘Revelations’

By Benjamin Njoku

The dream of every father is to see his son take after him, and perhaps, sustain his legacy. That dream has actually come true for legendary actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, RMD, as he shares the big screen with his son, Oghenetega Mofe-Damijo, also known as Tega, in the upcoming movie “Revelations.”

The film, scheduled for release on August 15, marks Tega’s acting debut and follows the emotional journey of a Nigerian-American couple grappling with infertility and cultural expectations.

Tega expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside his father, stating that it’s a dream come true.

“Revelations” has already gained international recognition, winning several awards at the Utah International Film Festival, including Best Actor for RMD and an honorable mention for Tega in the Best Supporting Actor category.