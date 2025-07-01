Rivers: Reinstate Fubara, lawmakers to cement peace, NYCN urges Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu and the suspended governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—The National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has urged President Bola Tinubu to facilitate the full reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and lawmakers affected by the recent political crisis, describing the move as vital for sustaining peace and democratic stability in the oil-rich state.

In a statement by Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, NYCN President and Secretary of the Board of Trustees, the council commended President Tinubu for his timely intervention in reconciling Governor Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The NYCN described the reconciliation as a new dawn for Rivers State and a demonstration of Tinubu’s commitment to national unity and conflict resolution.

According to the statement,“This achievement is a victory for conflict resolution but a landmark testimony of President Tinubu’s rare leadership acumen and unwavering commitment to national unity, good governance, and democratic stability.

“The intervention of Mr. President has not only saved Rivers State from descending into political chaos but has placed the state back on the pedestal of development, inclusion, and responsible governance.”

NYCN urged all political stakeholders in Rivers State to embrace peace, unity and dialogue and called on the Federal Government to ensure the reinstatement of the affected state lawmakers to strengthen legislative stability.

“We call on President Tinubu to facilitate the full reinstatement of Fubara as the governor of Rivers State. This gesture will serve as a symbol of reconciliation and healing, allowing the governor to continue his mandate and deliver on the promises made to the people,” it said.

Describing the peace accord as a teachable moment for political actors and Nigerian youths, NYCN emphasized the need for dialogue and mutual respect as tools for sustainable conflict resolution.

“Peace is not a weakness but a strength. It is the foundation upon which progress, innovation, and prosperity are built,” it added.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to working with federal and state governments to promote peaceful engagement and strengthen conflict resolution mechanisms across the country.