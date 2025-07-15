Rivers Kingdom, Asari Dokubo disagree over alleged planned invasion of community

Dokubo

…Kingdom panics over alleged threat of invasion

… Asari dismisses claims, accuses kingdom of criminality

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State and the King of Elem-Kalabari, His Royal Highness, King Asari Dokubo, have disagreed over the claims of planned invasion of Bille by Dokubo and his alleged foot warriors, the “Amama soldiers.”

Whereas, the Riverrine Community has expressed panic that Dokubo wants to use his “Amama soldiers” to overrun the kingdom, the King, in response, dismissed the claims, but alleged that the kingdom sponsors criminality.

The Bille Chiefs and Elders Council, who addressed the media in Port Harcourt yesterday on the development, noted that men believed to be members of Amama Soldiers have already visited their area and taken pictures of strategic areas for the intended attack.

Speaking, Alabo Boma Renner Dappa, Pelebo II, the Spokesman of the Town Council, alleged that Dokubo is planning to invade their community, claiming that the attack was part of Asari’s Kalabari Territory expansionist bid.

Renner said the kingdom is drawing the attention of the Nigerian Government, the Rivers State Government, the Department of State Services, DSS, the media, the international community, and all peace-loving citizens of the Niger Delta to the planned invasion of their community, adding that the development has sparked panic regarding the security of the area.

He recalled that about 25 years ago, when Dokubo was the President of Ijaw Youth Council, the Bille Kingdom suffered significant losses as a result of violent attacks linked to similar circumstances, adding that the episode left a painful scar on the collective memory, as many lives were lost and property destroyed.

He said: “We have observed with growing unease what appears to be coordinated movements and activities carried out by individuals reportedly acting under the directive of HRH Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo, leader of the Amama group.

“On Saturday, July 12, 2025, in a more brazen escalation, Alhaji Dokubo’s Amama Soldiers invaded Dabira community, threatening residents with imminent violence. They ordered inhabitants to vacate their homes, warning that the community would be burned to the ground upon their return.

“Credible information available to us strongly indicates that Alhaji Asari Dokubo has concluded plans to launch a full-scale attack on several Bille communities, in the coming days, with the objective of sacking indigenous people from their ancestral lands to enable forceful territorial expansion.”

“To this end, we have it on good record that HRH Asari Dokubo and his Amama group have been unlawfully recruiting many young people and gathering lethal weapons. We painfully recall again that the now HRH Asari Dokubo was the leader of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), and made similar unlawful recruitment and indeed, used the IYC to violently attack the Bille Kingdom during the about 25 years ago crises that claimed many lives.”

He called on the DSS and Police to launch investigation into the development, adding that the people of Bille would resist any attention to conquer their area.

He said the community has written to the Degema Local Government Area authorities, DPO in the area and to the state government over the planned attack, adding that the government has not responded in any way.

However, the Elem-Kalabari, HRH Asari Dokubo in a quick response, said the claims by Bille people were unfounded, adding that since he became the King of his area, that the Bille people started attacks on his personality.

Dokubo accused the Bille people of sponsoring Oil Bunkering in their area, adding that they even harbour kidnappers.

He said: “Immediately I became Amanyanabo, the Bille people started to attack and to make frivolous claims. Everybody knows that Bille is the centre of criminality, and the security people know about it. Bille is the headquarters of bunkering. Everybody knows it. During the governorship election, Dele Cole made that assertion when he went to campaign and Bille people started to attack him.

“Nobody is quarrelling or wants Bille to be Kalabari. I will be the last person to want Bille to be Kalabari. I always say these things, my mouth no good. As my mouth dey sharp na so my hand dey sharp. Na so my head dey sharp.

“Bille, even my grandfather’s town, Obonomo have more people, more population than Bille. Because Kalabari people are nonchalant, and there is one Kalabari man, Asari Dokubo, they know will not agree to their evil plans and their evil plot they are committing, about their kidnapping the bunkering and all manner of crimes.

“Bille people are in court will Kula people, they are in court with krakaama, claiming Elem krakaama. Bille is in court with Ke. They believe that because they are rascally, I always say are there no elders in Bille? Who can restrain and reel these their youth in but no, every time Bille people make problems. The day one community in Kalabari will stand up, Bille will be no more. That is the truth of the matter but it is because Kalabari people don’t care.”