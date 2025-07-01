River Park Estate residents raise alarm over leadership tussle

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LUGBE, ABUJA — Residents of River Park Estate have voiced concern over rising tensions following a contentious meeting held last Saturday at Perseverance Towers.

According to a petition made available to the media, aggrieved residents said the gathering—convened as a “victory celebration” after a recent press briefing led by Police Officer Akin Fakorede—was marred by disturbing allegations and high‑pressure demands.



Attendees said they were told to pay estate service charges directly to an individual identified only as Odili, who claimed exclusive control of waste‑disposal services. He allegedly threatened to block refuse trucks from entering the estate if his demands were ignored.

Documents presented at the meeting were described as evidence of forgery by Ghanaian investors.

However, residents who examined the filings said Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) records show the documents were actually filed by a legal team representing Jonah Capital—not by the Ghanaian investors themselves.

The same individual alleged that a Ghanaian businessman and other stakeholders had shunned summonses from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Police Force. Residents dispute this, citing inconsistencies in the supporting paperwork.

CAC filings indicate that the documents in question were lodged by one LD Sharkwarku through lawyer Hassan Hussein, who swore in an affidavit he had no dealings with the Ghanaian investors and acted solely on instructions from unnamed principals.

Further records show Ghanaian businessman Sir Samuel Jonah holds ₦7.5 million of the ₦8 million shares in Houses for Africa Holdings, a company central to the dispute—suggesting the filings are genuine rather than fraudulent.

Residents also questioned whether Officer Akin Fakorede, head of the monitoring team, had properly vetted the documents before making public statements implicating the Ghanaian investors. Observers fear that misleading information may have been used to sway public opinion and senior authorities, including the Inspector‑General of Police.

Representatives of the Ghanaian investors said they are cooperating fully with investigators and are prepared to present their case to the Attorney‑General’s office. They expressed confidence that the documentary trail will exonerate them and restore their credibility.