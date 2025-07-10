River Park estate dispute: Court orders parties to maintain status quo

By Evelyn Usman

Justice S. U Bature of the Federal Capital Territory ,FCT High Court, Abuja, has ordered all parties involved in the contentious ownership dispute over portions of River Park Estate, Abuja, to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The order was issued following an application by JonahCapital Nigeria Limited, the claimant in the suit, who raised alarm over the alleged processing of key land documents ,including the Right of Occupancy,R of O and the Certificate of Occupancy,C of O while the legal battle over ownership remains unresolved.

The claimant, through its counsel, Mr. John Idoko, informed the court that such actions could jeopardise the integrity of the ongoing proceedings.

In response, Nature granted the application, restraining all parties, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, from taking further steps regarding the disputed portions of the estate.

Also granted was an application for the correction of the first defendant’s name in the suit. Idoko successfully argued that the entity initially listed — Dunamis International Christian Center — was incorrect and sought to replace it with the legally recognised Registered Trustees of Dunamis International Church. The court granted the amendment without objection.

Speaking to journalists after the proceedings, Idoko explained that the amendment was in accordance with procedural rules and was necessary to ensure that the proper legal entity is held accountable. He further disclosed that an individual claiming to be JonahCapital’s majority shareholder was not allowed to make submissions, as he had not been formally joined in the matter.

Justice Bature reiterated that all parties must refrain from any action that could alter the subject matter of the dispute. The order, which also applies to the FCT Minister, effectively halts any further administrative processes related to title issuance or documentation concerning the contested land.

Reacting to the court’s ruling, counsel to Dunamis, Barrister Felix Tyokase, confirmed that his client did not oppose the amendment of its name in the suit. He, however, denied any wrongdoing or encroachment on the land in dispute.

“That order to maintain the status quo was issued as far back as January 2024,” Tyokase said. “We have not interfered with the land in question, and the claimant has not presented any verifiable evidence to support its claims.”

He further clarified that internal disputes within JonahCapital regarding shareholding and control were separate matters, which would be addressed at the appropriate time. According to him, Dunamis is not a party to those issues.

At the core of the dispute are conflicting claims over ownership of significant portions of River Park Estate. JonahCapital maintains that it holds legitimate title to various sections of the land and accuses Dunamis of unlawful occupation and conversion of parts of the estate for its own use, including as a parking area. Dunamis, on its part, insists that it occupies land duly allocated to it by the FCT authorities.

The court adjourned the matter for the continuation of the hearing of pending applications.