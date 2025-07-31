‘Rising forex rates, visa policies hindering Nigerians’ access to foreign education’

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — An education consultant, Mr. Kingsley Ibeji, has decried the mounting challenges faced by Nigerian students aspiring to study abroad, blaming current monetary policies and shifting immigration rules for making foreign education increasingly inaccessible.

Ibeji, the Chief Executive Officer of Educare Jokings, said in an interview that the steep rise in the cost of international study—now averaging ₦21 million per student—has rendered overseas education “uninteresting and frustrating” for many Nigerian families.

He attributed the surge primarily to Nigeria’s foreign exchange policies, which have forced students to rely on the parallel market for foreign currency due to constraints on accessing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Form A, once used to pay tuition fees at official rates.

“In 2023, it cost far less to study abroad than it does now. The spike in cost by 2025 is a direct result of government forex policies,” Ibeji said. “Many students we consult for are finding it hard to raise such large sums.”

Mr. Ibeji also pointed to new immigration policies in countries like the United Kingdom, where international postgraduate students are now barred from bringing dependants. He said this has discouraged many Nigerian applicants, especially married individuals.

“As Africans, we are family-oriented. Telling students they cannot travel with their spouse or children creates both emotional and financial burdens,” he noted.

The situation is further worsened by rising flight costs, driven by forex challenges affecting international airlines’ ability to repatriate ticket sales revenue.

Beyond financial obstacles, Ibeji highlighted another hurdle: public mistrust of education consultants, fueled by previous experiences with unqualified or fraudulent agents.

“Trust is a major issue in this industry. Some people have been scammed or misled in the past, and this makes them skeptical. We try to rebuild that trust through professionalism and transparency,” he said.

He also identified poor internet infrastructure as a challenge, particularly in maintaining communication with clients and international partner institutions.

Despite the challenges, Educare Jokings remains committed to helping Nigerian students access global education. According to Ibeji, the firm partners with reputable institutions abroad to secure admissions and scholarship opportunities—both partial and full—for eligible candidates.

“Our mission is to guide students in pursuing quality education internationally. If you are inspired to study abroad, we are inspired to help you succeed,” he said, noting that certified counselors are available to provide one-on-one support.

Ibeji urged the Nigerian government to urgently review its forex and education support policies to prevent further erosion of educational opportunities for its youth.

“Nigeria’s future depends on the education of its youth, whether at home or abroad. We must remove the barriers blocking their path,” he added.