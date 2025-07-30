‘RIP mom,’ Onyeka Onwenu’s son writes one year after singer’s death

Tijani Onwenu, son of the late music icon Onyeka Onwenu, has paid tribute to his mother on the first anniversary of her death.

Fondly known as the “Elegant Stallion,” Onyeka collapsed on July 30, 2024, shortly after delivering a captivating performance at the birthday celebration of Mrs. Stella Okoli in Lagos.

She was driven to Reddington Hospital where she died despite efforts to save her. The musician was aged 72.

Remembering his mum, Tijani wrote on social media on Wednesday, “A year ago, today. RIP mom July 30, 2024.”

Onyeka was buried on August 30, 2024, in a private ceremony at Ebony Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos. Her funeral service took place at the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju. The private ceremony was in honour of her wish.

Among dignitaries in attendance at the funeral were former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, both of whom had close ties with the late singer.

Onyeka is remembered for timeless albums such as In the Morning Light and Dancing in the Sun, and her stellar performances in films like Half of a Yellow Sun and Lionheart among other Nollywood productions.