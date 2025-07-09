Rider quits Tour de France after cycling 174km with fractured shoulder

French cyclist Emilien Jeanniere of the TotalEnergies team was forced to abandon the Tour de France after cycling 174-kilometres with a fractured left shoulder blade, his team announced on Wednesday ahead of the fifth stage time trial in Caen.

The 26-year-old, riding in his first Tour, crashed at the end of Monday’s third stage in Dunkirk.

His team said he suffered facial injuries, multiple bruises and had stitches in a number of cuts. He even had to get a dentist to open up to fix a broken tooth.

Remarkably, Jeanniere went on to complete the gut-busting 174-kilometre fourth stage from Amiens to Rouen on Tuesday, struggling home in 147th place, more than 15 minutes behind stage winner Tadej Pogacar.

His team said further medical examinations on Wednesday morning had “revealed a fracture of the left shoulder blade” and he had withdrawn from the race.

Team Lotto also announced Belgian rider Jasper De Buyst, who was suffering from a fever on Wednesday morning, would take no further part.

Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel wears the yellow jersey going into Wednesday’s 33-kilometre time trial although he has the same time as race favourite and three-time champion Pogacar.

Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is a further 8sec behind although all eyes are on Belgium’s time trial world and Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel, who needs to overturn a 58sec deficit if he is to pull on the yellow jersey for the first time in his career.