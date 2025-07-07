Revolutionary return of sanitary culture in Abia

By EBERE UZOUKWA

True leadership is often revealed not in the grand gestures, but in the quiet, decisive actions that touch everyday lives. In Abia State, Governor Alex Chioma Otti has once again demonstrated such leadership by restoring the long-abandoned house-to-house sanitary inspection service.

This bold move signals a return to the essential values of public health, environmental responsibility, and community discipline. At a time when poor sanitation continues to fuel preventable diseases and environmental decay, Governor Otti is not just cleaning up the state—he’s cleaning up a culture of neglect and restoring a sense of shared duty among Abians.

This initiative is more than a routine government programme. It is a well-calibrated intervention aimed at reviving a hygiene culture that once defined Abia communities. For years, the absence of structured environmental monitoring allowed indiscriminate waste disposal, blocked drains, overgrown premises, and stagnant water to become normalised—conditions that directly contribute to cholera, typhoid, malaria, and other life-threatening diseases. The return of sanitary inspectors to homes, markets, schools, and business premises marks a bold step toward reversing this decline.

Speaking during the official flag-off, Governor Otti—represented by his Deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu—highlighted that the goal is not just to enforce cleanliness, but to restore civic pride and a collective sense of responsibility for our environment. He made it clear that the administration will provide the resources, training, and tools needed for Environmental Health Officers, EHOs, to carry out their duties professionally, compassionately, and effectively.

This sanitary revolution is being supported by several key institutions, among which the Abia State Orientation Agency, ABSOA, holds a frontline role. As the state’s civic reorientation arm, ABSOA is saddled with the crucial task of enlightening the public and driving mass awareness. The agency is expected to lead community campaigns, engage various stakeholders, and ensure that the message of environmental responsibility reaches every household. Cleanliness must become more than a regulation—it must evolve into a lifestyle.

Indeed, this movement is built on collaboration. Governor Otti’s call to traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth organisations, women’s groups, market unions, and the media reflects a deep understanding of the social architecture of change. Sanitary inspectors may enforce standards, but only collective participation can bring lasting transformation. Community leaders must become champions of this vision—mobilising their people and reclaiming the culture of hygiene and order that once made Abia communities exemplary.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Environment, Philemon Ogbonna, captured the moment accurately by describing the relaunch as a “decisive leap forward” in restoring environmental health. He lamented the consequences of years of neglect, citing the visible and invisible toll it has taken on community health and infrastructure. His concerns were reinforced by the General Manager of ASEPA, Mazi Ogbonna Okereke, and the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Ikechukwu Oriuwa, who emphasized professionalism, adherence to WHO standards, and the non-commercial nature of sanitary inspections.

Sanitarian Obieze Adimuko, President of the Environmental Health Officers’ Association of Nigeria, Abia Chapter, also commended Governor Otti for his broader health reforms—particularly the construction of new health centers, extension of retirement age for health workers to 65 years, and the implementation of CONHESS for primary healthcare workers. He made a passionate appeal for the lifting of the recruitment embargo on qualified EHOs and for further logistical support to ensure the sustainability of this laudable initiative.

Beyond health, the implications of this sanitary revolution are far-reaching. A cleaner Abia stands to attract more investment, boost tourism, reduce public health spending, and elevate the overall quality of life. Clean streets, functional drainage systems, and well-maintained premises not only prevent disease—they project discipline, pride, and stability.

At its core, this initiative is a cultural reset. It reminds us that we all have a role to play in building a better society—not just through what we demand of government, but in how we maintain our immediate environments. Governance is not only about roads, bridges, and budgets; it’s also about the unseen efforts that keep people healthy, children safe, and communities thriving.

Governor Otti’s sanitary revolution is timely, necessary, and visionary. It is a return to what matters most—our health, our dignity, and our shared responsibility. If supported by all stakeholders and internalised by the people, this initiative may well emerge as one of the defining legacies of the Otti administration.

A clean Abia is not just a dream. It is a duty—and together, we can make it our new reality.

•Dr. Uzoukwa is the SSA to the Governor of Abia State on Public Affairs.