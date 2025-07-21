Reverse installation of Onikoyi in two weeks – Dosunmu family tells Lagos govt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Dosunmu Branch of the Onikoyi Royal Family has rejected the installation of Prince Ibikunle Fafunwa as the new Onikoyi of Ikoyi and Imoba Land, giving the state government two weeks to reverse the decision or face legal action.

The Lagos State Government had installed and presented the Staff of Office to Fafunwa as the new Onikoyi a week ago.

Prince Ademola Onikoyi, on behalf of the Dosunmu Branch of the Onikoyi Royal Family, made the remarks on Sunday at a press conference held at the Onikoyi Family House, Enu-Owa, Isale-Eko, Lagos Island.



The Dosumu Royal Family maintained that the rightful candidate is Prince Abdul Ganiyu Ayinla Adeniran Onikoyi.

According to the family, who had in attendance their solicitor, “We consider this action by the Lagos State Government, and unnamed actors within the traditional authority framework, as a grave injustice, a violation of due process, and a betrayal of our collective heritage.

“It is a matter of recorded history and established law that the Onikoyi Royal Family is constituted by two recognized ruling houses: the Muti Onikoyi Royal House and the Dosunmu Onikoyi Royal Family. This rotational chieftaincy arrangement is not merely a matter of oral tradition; it has been legally affirmed by Supreme Court judgments and supported by authoritative documentation, including a widely respected report submitted to the late Obu of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Adeyinka Oyekan, compiled by the Idejo Council under the leadership of the late Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru (Akiogun II).

“In keeping with this established and rotational succession pattern, the Muti House last held the title through Chief Patrick Fafunwa, who became the first Oba Onikoyi and reigned from 1996 until his passing in December 2023. Prior to him, Chief Adamo Fagbemi Onikoyi of the Dosunmu line ruled from 1982 to 1995.

“Therefore, upon the passing of Oba Patrick Fafunwa, the next rightful turn to the throne by all standards of custom, law, and equity reverts to the Dosunmu Onikoyi Royal Family.

“In accordance with this, our family unanimously elected Prince Abdul Ganiyu Ayinla Adeniran Onikoyi as our Oba Onikoyi-elect. Following due tradition and with all relevant documents submitted to the authorities, we made a formal presentation of his candidacy to the Lagos State Government, confident that law and fairness would be upheld.

“To our collective shock and deep dismay, the Lagos State Government, allegedly influenced by unnamed “authorities from above,” chose to bypass this lawful process and installed the late King’s son, Prince Ibikunle Fafunwa, in what can only be described as a blatant abuse of executive privilege and a brazen contravention of customary law and precedent.

“We, the Dosunmu Onikoyi Royal Family, reject this imposition in its entirety. It is not only an injustice to our lineage but also an assault on the sanctity of traditional rulership in Lagos State, which is meant to be guided by heritage, law, and fairness, not political favoritism.

“This injustice has resonated far beyond our family. We have received overwhelming support and outrage from well-meaning Lagosians, both at home and in the diaspora, condemning the damage the decision does to the integrity of our traditional institutions

“We call on the Lagos State Government to: Rescind this illegitimate installation of Prince Ibikunle Fafunwa, Respect the rotational arrangement duly recognized by law and custom.

“Acknowledge and approve the rightful candidate, Prince Abdul Ganiyu Ayinla Adeniran Onikoyi; Uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and due process in all future traditional appointments.

“We also appeal to the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), the Lagos State, and the general public to intervene and ensure that this matter is addressed with the seriousness it deserves.

“Let it be known that we will explore every legal and constitutional channel available that justice prevails and that the legacy of our forebears is not desecrated in the name of political expediency. This is not just a Dosunmu issue. It is a Lagos issue. It is a justice issue.”

Vanguard News