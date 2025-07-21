Return to the Labour Party, Abure urges members fraternising with other parties

Julius Abure

The Julius Abure faction of the Labour Party has extended an olive branch to members who are fraternising with other political parties, urging them to return to the party.

Abure, the National Chairman of the party, made this known while briefing newsmen on the outcome of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the party’s doors are open for those who wish to return, provided they realise their actions.

Abure explained that while every Nigerian had the right to fraternise with any group or political party of his/her choice, the constitution of the party was clear and unambiguous.

“The constitution of the party is very clear, and the constitution of Nigeria is equally clear, that you cannot belong to two political parties at the same time.

“We are watching members romancing other parties, and at the appropriate time, the party organs will decide what will happen.

“We are, therefore, using this opportunity to say that our doors are open. They should sheathe their swords and come back to the house.

“If they come back and apologise, we are ready to forgive them because we believe that there is no victor and there is no vanquished,” he said.

Also speaking, the party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Datti Baba-Ahmed, affirmed that Mr. Peter Obi, the party’s former presidential candidate, is still a member of the Labour Party.

“He (Obi) attended the talks of the coalition. A coalition is not a political party, and he has not become a member of ADC. This is to the best of my knowledge.

“There is no crack in the Labour Party, and, by the grace of God Almighty, there will never be a crack. We are solidly together,” he said.

According to Baba-Ahmed, LP is not a party to be abandoned, especially having achieved what nobody had ever achieved in Nigeria’s political history.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to remember the good that the party had brought to the country and continue to support it.

“Ahead of 2027 and even beyond, I want to reconcile all members. This is what an unambitious and loyal member of a party will do, and that is what I am doing,” he said. (NAN)