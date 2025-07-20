Resolve South-East marginalisation with Adada State creation, Nwodo urges Reps Committee

By Dennis Agbo

Former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has asked the House of Representatives’ Committee on Public Hearing to review the 1999 Constitution and address the marginalisation of the South-East through the creation of Adada State.

The agitation for the creation of additional state in the South-East took the centre stage in Enugu, on Saturday, during the public hearing.

It will be recalled that during a similar Senate public hearing, recently, Adada and two other states had made presentations, with Adada having overwhelming support.

Nwodo submitted that the proposed Adada State has all it takes, including natural and human resources, to be made a state, disclosing that the people of Enugu North Senatorial district who constitute 52 percent of the population of the present Enugu state.

He said that with the addition of Isi-Uzo local government area, the state will be made up of seven local government areas, making it 56 percent of the population of Enugu State, that are seeking for the Adada State creation.

According to him, the area was marginalized when states were created during the military administration, reduced to only seven local government areas when it was supposed to have more local government councils.

Chairman of the Adada State Movement, Chief James Ugwu, stressed that there were minerals resources in the proposed state, adding that it will add to the gross domestic products of the federal government.