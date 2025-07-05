Residents lament as flood wreaks havoc in Ondo community

Some residents of Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, have been displaced due to flooding, with their houses submerged following a three-day torrential rain.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to some of the affected areas in Okitipupa on Saturday revealed that the flooding resulted in significant property damage and rendered many homeless.

NAN also reports that mostly affected areas are Okitipupa-Erinje axis, Omawa, Kuneyin, Apata, Igbodigo and Ayeka that had no proper drainage systems.

The residents who spoke with NAN in separate interviews, said that the flood was worrisome as some houses were submerged with commercial activities also affected as many people could not go out for their business.

They appealed to the management of the Okitipupa Local Government to clear blocked drains and also commence construction of drainages where they are lacking.

Mr Ganiyu Akinfenwa, a resident of Erinje said that the community has been experiencing flooding for long due to lack of proper drainage systems.

“We have been appealing to the government for help in this axis to build drainage systems so that erosion can flow freely during downpour like we experienced for the last three-days,” he said.

Mr Tosin Akindolire, a resident in Apata said many houses submerged during the rain as residents bale water out of their houses.

“In our own case, the drainages were blocked with nylons and plastic bottles causing the water to overflow into our houses,” he said.

Akindolire appealed to the government to help clear the blocked drainages.

Mrs Catherine Ebisemiju, a resident of Omawa said that many houses were affected by the flood and commercial activities disrupted as people were unable to go out for businesses due to the torrential rain.

Another resident of Igbodigo, Chief Michael Orogbemi said that the ongoing road construction in the area was affecting the residents during the rain.

“The ongoing construction of roads and drainage systems is affecting us as water overflow the constructed drainages and affecting our houses.

“We appeal to the government to expedite the construction and keep it on scheduled,” Orogbemi said.

Mr Andrew Ogunsakin, the chairman of the local government, while confirming the flooding, said that the council secretary had visited the affected areas.

Ogunsakin assured residents of quick intervention by the government to address flooding in Okitipupa and its environ.

“We have visited affected areas and I can only assure residents of quick intervention in order to prevent flooding across Okitipupa and its environs,” Ogunsakin said.