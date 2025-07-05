Resident doctors back NMA, reject reviewed allowances for medical, dental officers

…say FG’s action disrespectful to Nigerian doctors

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has rejected the federal government’s reviewed allowances for medical and dental officers as contained in a circular by the National Salary Income and Wages Commission, NSIWC, on June 27, 2005.

NARD in a statement signed by its president, Dr. Osundara Tope and Secretary-General, Dr. Odunbaku Oluwasola, said the allowance structure as released by the NSIWC “lacks attractive and adequate compensation that reflects the hard economic reality we presently face as Nigerian doctors.”

The resident doctors’ body described the action of the government as disrespectful to Nigerian doctors.

It demanded a revised CONMESS structure and allowances as submitted to the Federal Ministry of Health, which is in keeping with the collective bargaining agreements earlier made with the federal government, including payment of specialist allowance to all doctors.

“The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors is in solidarity with the demands of NMA and wishes to state that a fresh negotiation team that will align with the principles of the Collective Bargaining Agreement should be set up,” it said.

“The content of the circular is preposterous, fails to address the needs of Nigerian doctors, and it is at complete variance with national policy on Health workforce migration.

“It bespeaks the level of insouciance that has repeatedly been shown towards Nigerian doctors who sacrifice their time and effort in the midst of poor working conditions, shortage of manpower, and limited infrastructure.

“For over a decade, the Nigerian government has not fulfilled the tenets of the 2009 collective bargaining agreement reached with the Nigerian doctors.

“The National Salary Income and Wages Commission unilaterally decided to conjure a chaotic allowance structure without transparency and a proper framework that creates mutual respect and understanding.

Continuing, NMA said the federal government also fails to address the critical concern that is negatively impacting the nation’s healthcare system.

“It completely fails to come to grips with the push and pull factors of Health Workforce Migration and the consequences of Health Workforce Migration on the Nigerian

health system.

“Nigeria is suffering from severe shortages of health workers stemming from poor welfare packages, poor working conditions, excessive workload, burnout, mental fatigue, and lack of compensation for overtime.

“In all of these woes on the health workers, what NSIWC could do on behalf of the Federal government is a disrespectful offer to Nigerian doctors.

“The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors is in solidarity with the demands of NMA and wishes to state that a fresh negotiation team that will align with the principles of the Collective Bargaining Agreement should be set up,” it added.