Reps to probe Dangote, NNPC, others over downstream petroleum sector issues

House of Reps.

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has announced the establishment of multiple Technical Sub-Committees to tackle critical challenges and pending investigations in the sector.

Ugochinyere said the move was in line with the powers vested in him as committee chairman and aimed at ensuring the committee delivers on its oversight responsibilities efficiently.

According to the committee, “These Technical Sub-Committees shall work towards fast-tracking the investigation of pending referrals to the Committee, address crucial matters and developments that have arisen, which threaten sustainability in the downstream sector, with a view to making the downstream sector stronger and more viable.”

The newly constituted sub-committees and their mandates include allegations of Dangote Refinery planned takeover of petroleum products transportation/retailing; turnaround maintenance of refineries, the current state of the refineries, and suggested way out; OVH acquisition and complaints from NNPC Retail staff, including House-ordered re-investigation; complaints on lack of feedstock by modular refineries and strategies to strengthen small/modular refining operations.

Others are review of Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to identify areas for amendment to strengthen the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA); launch of an annual “Downstream Petroleum Week” event, incorporation of artisanal refiners into the official petroleum refining value chain; investigation into the alleged abandonment of the Biomass Ethane Project

Examination of ongoing fuel importation versus support for local refiners, with proposed legislative solutions; fuel product marketing, transportation, and distribution including complaints by relevant unions over fears of monopoly.

Hon. Ugochinyere emphasised the importance of these committees, saying, “This initiative is aimed at addressing threats to the viability and sustainability of the downstream sector. We are committed to delivering real reforms that will ensure efficiency, fairness, and competitiveness across the board.”

The House Committee is expected to receive reports from the sub-committees in the coming weeks as part of broader legislative efforts to reposition the nation’s oil and gas industry.