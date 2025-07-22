Reps indict 31 MDAs, task EFCC, ICPC to recover ₦103.8bn, $950,912

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has indicted 31 federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) over financial infractions totalling over ₦103.8 billion and $950,912.05, based on findings from the Auditor-General’s Reports for 2019 and 2020.

Following the adoption of the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) recommendations during Tuesday’s plenary, lawmakers directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to recover the funds and ensure remittance into the federation account.

The motion, sponsored by Rep. Bamidele Salam, highlighted “massive internal control failures, unauthorized expenditures, and procurement violations” uncovered across several MDAs. The review covered the Auditor-General’s Annual Reports for the years ending December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2020.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was faulted for unauthorised spending on a presidential lodge project at the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia. The Committee ordered the ministry to refund ₦124 million and $795,000, along with other questionable expenditures including ₦49.4 million paid for unapproved renovations and ₦9.2 million disbursed without supporting documents.

The Bank of Agriculture faced intense scrutiny over uncollected debts amounting to ₦75.6 billion. The House mandated the publication of debtors’ names in three national dailies and tasked the EFCC and ICPC with recovering the funds. An additional ₦350 million was to be recovered and reported within 90 days.

The Nigeria Correctional Service was directed to recover ₦7.47 million in unpaid withholding taxes, while the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) was instructed to retrieve 12 official vehicles—including eight taken to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment—and refund ₦12 million expended in violation of procurement laws.

Kwali Area Council in the FCT was flagged for disbursing ₦82 million to 105 unidentified persons. The former council chairman was ordered to recover the funds and provide evidence to the committee.

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) was indicted over infractions totalling over ₦1.3 billion, including ₦394 million spent on unauthorised projects and ₦969 million illegally transferred to the Eurobond ledger.

The Veterinary Council of Nigeria must remit over ₦19 million in unremitted internally generated revenue and excess payments, while recovering ₦1.1 million in stamp duties from contractors.

The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NCSL) was ordered to refund ₦1 billion, including ₦250 million misappropriated by contractors and staff, and ₦700 million in outstanding staff and trade debts.

At the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc, the House uncovered ₦14.4 billion paid in unauthorised salaries and allowances, along with ₦432 million in under-deducted allowances. Another ₦91.5 million spent on ICT procurement without approval from NITDA must also be refunded.

Other Notable Recommendations from the 2020 Report:

Ministry of Petroleum Resources: Refund of ₦452.4 million, including cash advances above legal limits and unapproved virements. Recovery of an official vehicle within 21 days.

Cross River Basin Development Authority: Refund ₦3.5 billion for unpresented payment vouchers.

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS): Recover ₦41.4 million in unremitted stamp duty and investigate back-duty taxes.

National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP): Recover ₦27.1 million in unauthorised foreign travel and ₦12.4 million in unremitted VAT.

Federal Government Girls College, Imiringi: Refund ₦32.1 million due to poor contract advisory.

Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy: Refund ₦4.8 million for unapproved training in South Korea.

Financial Reporting Council: Cautioned for ₦10.2 million paid to an external solicitor without approval.

Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company: Recover over ₦188.3 million, investigate loans, and retrieve $69.3 million owed by a Benin-based firm.

National Film and Video Censors Board: Refund ₦27.2 million for unauthorised travel and investigate ₦62 million in possibly fictitious contracts.

Additional MDAs Cited:

Police Service Commission, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Enugu, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Federal Medical Centre Bida, ABU Teaching Hospital Zaria, Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Nigeria Police ICT Dept, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Mines and Steel, University of Uyo, among others.

The PAC urged the EFCC, ICPC, FIRS, and other relevant bodies to investigate all infractions and enforce recoveries where due. The committee also recommended amending the Financial Regulations to empower agency heads to appoint external auditors in the absence of governing boards.

Presiding over the session, Deputy Speaker Hon. Benjamin Kalu commended Rep. Bamidele Salam and the PAC for their diligence, describing the report as “comprehensive and impactful.”

“You are one of our best,” Kalu said, applauding the committee’s commitment to transparency and fiscal accountability.

In his remarks, Rep. Salam decried Nigeria’s slow pace in handling audit reports compared to peers in WAAPAC and AFROPAC frameworks.

“We are reviewing 2019/2020 audit reports while countries like Kenya are already on 2023/2024,” Salam said. “We need to adopt the Public Accounts Committee’s consideration without delay.”