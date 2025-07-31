Reps Committee probes alleged abandonment of Nigerian workers in CAR

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on China-Nigeria Parliamentary Relations has launched a comprehensive investigation into a viral video showing Nigerians in the Central African Republic (CAR) alleging abandonment and the seizure of their passports by a Nigerian businessman allegedly linked to a Chinese company.

In the widely circulated footage, the affected Nigerians claimed they were recruited by a supposed Chinese company in Nigeria, only to be taken to CAR where they were left without pay and had their international passports withheld.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the committee’s Chairman, Hon. Jaafaru Yakubu, the committee pledged to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the facts behind the allegations.

The committee noted that the accused businessman, Abdulrauf Ademola, has denied the claims of abandonment, unpaid wages, and confiscation of passports. It also clarified that Ademola is not connected to the Chinese Embassy or the China General Chamber of Commerce.

“The committee regrets the unfortunate situation the Nigerian workers are being subjected to in CAR and assures that a comprehensive investigation is currently ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to their ordeal,” the statement read.

It added, “His actions or inactions should not be linked to the embassy or Chinese enterprises doing legitimate business in Nigeria.”

The committee emphasized that China-Nigeria relations have grown significantly over the years, yielding positive outcomes in areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure, technology, human capital development, and cultural exchange.

It also urged the media and the public to report on China-Nigeria relations with fairness, balance, and accuracy, in a way that reflects the longstanding partnership and mutual solidarity between both countries.