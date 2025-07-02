Reps begin plans to Revive Baro Inland Port

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Rehabilitation and Operationalisation of the Baro Inland Port has begun plans to revive the long-abandoned national waterway.

Speaking at its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, in Abuja, the Committee Chairman, Rep. Saidu Abdullahi, outlined a bold mandate to transform decades of unfulfilled promises into tangible action.

Abdullahi emphasised the critical importance of moving beyond rhetoric to concrete efforts that would see the Baro Port, located in Niger, fully operational, thereby restoring its historical role as a vital national economic hub.

“This committee is tasked with converting the endless talk over the years into real action. Baro Inland Port is a sleeping giant, and our job is to wake it,” he said.

The lawmaker recalled the rich history of the Baro Inland Port, which served as a strategic logistics hub during the colonial era.

According to him, Back then, agricultural produce from northern Nigeria was transported through a seamless multi-modal system, via rail to Baro and then by inland waterways to the coastal ports.

He noted that the post-independence focus on oil revenues and road infrastructure led to a sharp decline in inland waterway investments.

“This neglect, has come at a cost not only economically, but also in terms of environmental sustainability and road infrastructure longevity,” he said.

He also recounted a recent visit to China’s Yangtze River Port, which stretched over 6,100 kilometers and hosts vibrant commercial activity.

He referenced the Mississippi River Port system in the United States, which spans more than 12,000 miles and supports trade across 31 states.

“These examples are proof that inland waterways can be the backbone of national logistics. If countries like China and the U.S. have built prosperity around such systems, Nigeria too must rise to the occasion,” he also said.

Abdullahi highlighted major components currently preventing the Baro Inland Port from becoming operational; the dredging of the capital channel, ensuring navigability for vessels along the river; rail connectivity between Baro and Minna.

He added that linking the port to the larger national rail grid and access roads to the port as well as providing viable land routes for cargo movement were also parts of these components.

“All necessary operational equipment has already been procured by the federal government. What remains is to fix these key issues, so the port can start functioning as designed,” he said.

He explained that committee’s role was to coordinate relevant stakeholders, diagnose the roadblocks, and engineer collaborative solutions that would make the port viable again.

In addressing the broader question of infrastructure financing, Abdullahi stressed that Nigeria could not rely solely on public funds.

“The reality is that we must explore innovative financing and private-sector partnerships. If we continue waiting for government budgets alone, we won’t achieve even half of what’s needed,” he added.

The lawmaker advocated exploring investment windows, development finance institutions, and public-private partnerships (PPPs) to help revive infrastructure like the Baro Port and others.

He expressed confidence that the committee’s work would not only revamp the Baro Port but also serve as a national model for how to successfully plan and execute infrastructure revival.

According to him, with the quality and diversity of members drawn from all six geopolitical zones, this committee is well-equipped to deliver. What we build here can become a reference point for future projects across Nigeria.

He called on the media to play a key role in amplifying the conversation and holding all parties accountable throughout the process.

“This is a serious work. We will be depending on you to give this assignment the visibility it deserves. Let’s revive Baro together, for commerce, for communities, and for the country,” he said.

Abdullahi, thanked participants and announced that the committee would soon roll out a comprehensive engagement plan.

The lawmaker said a technical committee which would help them in achieving their mandate had been inaugurated.

Members emphasised the need for regional alignment and strategic planning particularly around attracting global shipping lines with a view to ensuring the success of the long-abandoned facility.

Former Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, one of the committee members, noted the importance of understanding the full scope of the project and its regional significance.

He noted that the consideration for revival was not just for Niger, but for all Nigerians