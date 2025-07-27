Reposition HR to compete globally, expert tells Nigerian firms

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS — Renowned Human Resources expert, Adegbenro Della Ade-Aduke, has called on Nigerian organisations to reposition their HR departments as strategic leaders in driving the country’s competitiveness in the global economy.

She said as the world becomes increasingly interconnected, HR in Nigeria must move beyond traditional administrative roles and take the lead in shaping workforce development, talent strategy, and organisational innovation.

According to Ade-Aduke, businesses that fail to embrace this shift risk being left behind in a global economy where agility, diversity, and adaptability are the new currency of success.

“In this new era, HR is no longer a back-office function. It must be at the heart of business strategy, driving growth, innovation, and global readiness,” she said.

She stressed that Nigerian organisations can no longer limit their talent pipelines to local recruitment. Instead, HR must develop strategies that attract and retain top talent from both local and international markets by understanding global labour dynamics, compensation trends, and cross-cultural management.

“To compete globally, Nigerian companies need to recruit globally. That means rethinking how we manage talent—what we offer, how we support inclusion, and how we retain the best minds,” Ade-Aduke explained.

She urged HR professionals to champion workplace cultures that embrace inclusion and diversity, not as corporate slogans but as performance-driven values. This includes introducing initiatives such as employee resource groups, diversity training, and equitable workplace policies.

Ade-Aduke also highlighted the importance of learning and development in preparing Nigerian talent for global roles. She argued that continuous learning is now a non-negotiable part of business strategy.

“Global relevance starts with a future-ready workforce. HR must prioritise not only technical training but also soft skills like critical thinking, adaptability, and emotional intelligence,” she said.

To achieve this, she recommended partnerships with universities, professional institutions, and industry-specific training providers—both local and international—to co-develop learning programmes tailored to the demands of today’s global business environment.

“Collaborative training initiatives will ensure that Nigerian talent remains innovative, confident, and competitive on the international stage,” she added.

Ade-Aduke also called on HR leaders to embrace digital tools and e-learning platforms that allow scalable, flexible, and inclusive development across all levels of the organisation.

Beyond organisational transformation, she said the strategic repositioning of HR is essential to Nigeria’s broader economic growth.

“HR has the power to shape the future of work in Nigeria. When done right, it boosts productivity, drives innovation, and positions our firms to stand shoulder to shoulder with global players,” she said.

She noted that aligning HR practices with international standards and focusing on employee experience will help build resilience and attract foreign investment.

Concluding, Ade-Aduke stated that the time has come for Nigerian HR leaders to rethink their role and rise to the challenge of globalisation.

“The global economy is already here. The question is whether Nigerian businesses—and their HR teams—are ready to lead in it,” she said.

She maintained that with the right strategy, mindset, and investment in people, Nigeria can build a workforce capable of competing and winning on the world stage.