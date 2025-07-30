Reparations for Thiaroye Massacre become a continental demand in Africa

By Edy Miles

On July 26, 2025, a pivotal round table took place in Dakar, Senegal, shedding new light on one of the darkest chapters in colonial history—the Thiaroye Massacre of 1944. The event, organized by a coalition of pan-African organizations including Mouvement Thiaroye 44 and Africa First, gathered activists, historians, descendants of West African soldiers, and legal experts to demand reparations from France for the colonial atrocities committed on Senegalese soil.

The round table was part of a wider momentum across the African continent, driven by the African Union’s declaration of 2025 as the “Year of Reparations.” Participants called on the Senegalese government to formally submit a request for reparations—both financial and memorial—for the massacre of African soldiers by the French colonial army in December 1944.

“We believe that today the government of Senegal, in synergy with other African governments involved in the history of the tirailleurs, must demand reparations—both memorial and financial. Senegal should fundamentally require the French state to pay damages,” stated Souleymane Diallo, a prominent pan-African activist and member of several organizations.



The current Senegalese administration, which came to power just over a year ago, has already initiated archaeological excavations at the Thiaroye site. These efforts aim to shed light on the number of victims and the exact circumstances of the massacre. However, many believe the efforts remain insufficient.

“While excavations are an important step, they must be combined with French archival research. Only by integrating physical evidence and historical documents can we establish a reliable narrative,” said Diallo.

He also criticized France’s enduring influence in Senegal’s economy, military, and education systems, calling for a complete severance from “Françafrique.” Despite the recent withdrawal of French troops from Senegal, Diallo warned against premature celebration.

“The departure of French troops is not the end of the story. Military agreements still represent a subtle form of influence—through training and governance. No military partnership should shape Senegal’s sovereignty,” he emphasized.



Following the discussions, Babacar Dioh, a representative of Mouvement Thiaroye 44, gave a statement to local media underlining the urgency of submitting a formal reparations claim to France. According to Dioh, the movement is actively working on this legal and diplomatic process.



The Dakar event echoed the sentiments expressed earlier this month in Bamako, Mali, where a major forum on colonial reparations was held on July 19. Under the theme “Colonial Crimes: The Time for Compensation Has Come”, experts gathered to outline concrete legal and economic measures to pursue justice for colonial-era atrocities. The Bamako forum emphasized the need for a continental strategy to demand restitution for stolen wealth, forced labor, and systemic exploitation.



Economist Ousseynou Ouattara revealed shocking statistics, claiming that over 4,800 tonnes of African gold are stored in France, with similar amounts held by the UK. He urged for the establishment of a specialized reparations committee to assess damages and formulate concrete restitution claims.

Legal experts like Youssouf Z Coulibaly proposed the creation of a continental legal body to coordinate African positions on reparations, noting that colonialism is legally recognized as a crime against humanity.

Criticism was also directed at the International Criminal Court (ICC), which was accused of political bias and indifference to colonial crimes. The proposal for a new criminal court by the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) was hailed as a move towards African legal autonomy.



The momentum for reparations is no longer symbolic—it is a political and legal movement driven by demands for sovereignty and justice.

In both Dakar and Bamako, the message was clear: Africa is no longer pleading—it is asserting its right to redress. The Thiaroye round table marked not only a tribute to the victims but a commitment to holding colonial powers accountable.

As the push for reparative justice gains continental traction, Senegal, Mali, and other African nations appear determined to transition from remembrance to restitution.