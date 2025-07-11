Rep member Hart writes INEC, seeks creation of new state constituencies in Rivers

Member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rep. Cyril Hart, has formally requested the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Constitution Review Committee of the House of Representatives to create two new state constituencies in Rivers State—Degema State Constituency II and Bonny State Constituency II.

In a letter dated July 7, 2025, and received by INEC on July 10, Hart cited constitutional provisions to back his request, particularly Section 114 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which mandates INEC to periodically review state constituencies at intervals not less than ten years.

The lawmaker also referenced Sections 91 and 112, which stipulate that a state House of Assembly shall consist of three or four times the number of seats a state has in the House of Representatives, but not exceeding 40 seats in total.

Hart argued that the creation of the proposed constituencies would significantly improve political representation and enhance service delivery to the people of Degema and Bonny local government areas.

In the letter addressed to INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Hart wrote:

“I am writing to formally request the creation of a new state constituency, to be named Bonny State Constituency II, in Bonny Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State. This request is made under the provisions of Sections 91 and 112 of the Constitution, which empower INEC to delineate constituencies to ensure equitable representation and effective governance.”

He emphasized Bonny LGA’s strategic importance as host to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) project and other vital oil and gas assets. According to him, the current single-constituency structure is inadequate for the area’s growing population and complex socio-economic landscape.

“The creation of Bonny State Constituency II is a critical step toward ensuring equitable representation, fostering inclusive governance, and promoting sustainable development in Bonny LGA. Given INEC’s mandate to uphold democratic principles, I am confident this request will be favorably considered under your leadership,” Hart stated.

Addressing his constituents during a community engagement, the federal lawmaker further explained the constitutional basis and necessity of his request.

“The National Assembly is currently engaged in a constitutional review process. Rivers State has 13 seats in the House of Representatives, which means it is entitled to 39 State Assembly constituencies, not the current 32 delineated more than 20 years ago,” he explained.

Hart added that the state’s House of Assembly is underrepresented by seven seats and is therefore not in compliance with constitutional provisions.

“In light of this, I have formally requested the creation of Degema State Constituency II and Bonny State Constituency II through INEC and the Constitution Review Committee of the House. I acknowledge the challenges associated with creating new constituencies, but I have provided sufficient justification for this move.”

Hart assured his constituents of his commitment to ensuring their voices are adequately represented and heard in line with constitutional and democratic principles.