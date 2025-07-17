Renew Tantita contract now, N’Delta group appeals to FG

A coalition of stakeholders under the aegis of the Concerned Niger Delta Group (CNDG) has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently renew the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, citing significant national benefits in oil production, environmental protection, and youth empowerment.

The stakeholders also commended the Federal Government for bringing the pipeline surveillance contract to the Niger Delta son whom they described as a unifier and a completely detribalized leader of the Niger Delta, someone who carries everyone, including all ethnic groups in the Niger Delta, living in the region, and is competent in handling the surveillance contract.

In a press release signed by the National President of the group, Comrade Ebilade Oroupa, Vice President Comrade Sunday Torugbene, Chief Stanley Freebon, and executive member Kingsley Young, and made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State on Tuesday, the group said any delay in renewing the contract could threaten the fragile peace currently being enjoyed in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

According to the group, the contract, which cuts across all major oil-producing zones of the Niger Delta, has played a vital role in curbing crude oil theft, restoring aquatic life, increasing federal oil revenue, and providing employment to thousands of young people across the region.

“We, as a concerned group, are urging the Federal Government to expedite action to renew this pipeline surveillance contract. The advantages of this job far outweigh any perceived disadvantages. Since its commencement, crude oil production has increased tremendously. This is a measurable economic benefit to the nation,” the group stated.

The CNDG emphasised that the surveillance contract helped raise Nigeria’s daily oil production from a worrying low of about 700,000 barrels per day to over 2 million barrels, a critical improvement in a time when the country faces revenue challenges and foreign exchange shortages.

Beyond revenue generation, the group noted the profound impact of the contract on job creation and security in the Niger Delta.

“This job has created opportunities for thousands of youths across the region, Urhobo, Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko, Igbo, all are beneficiaries. This inclusive approach has drastically reduced criminal activities in the creeks. Sea piracy and oil theft have been curtailed. With youths now positively engaged, peace has returned,” the group said.

They warned that the delay in renewing the contract could embolden oil thieves and illegal bunkering networks who are already “celebrating the government’s silence and urging that the contract not be renewed.”

“We see clearly that the oil theft cartels are regrouping. The longer this contract remains unsigned, the more dangerous it becomes. The gains of the last few years risk being reversed. These criminals are watching and waiting for an opportunity to return to the creeks,” the statement added.

The group also commended Tantita Security Services for the environmental improvements recorded under their watch. They said the cleanliness of rivers and the revival of aquatic life have made it possible for farmers and fishermen to return to their trades.

“Our rivers are now clean. Before now, the pollution was unimaginable: dead waters, oil-slicked surfaces, and destroyed farmlands. But today, thanks to this contract, we now have clean water again. Crayfish, prawns, fish, our people can now fish and farm again. That’s a big win for food security.”

They added that the improved security in the waterways has restored confidence among riverine communities, allowing free movement and trade.

“We can now travel freely on the rivers. The fear is gone. That’s something we must not take for granted.”

In conclusion, the CNDG urged the Federal Government to act swiftly in the national interest, stressing that the continuation of the surveillance contract with Tantita is key to sustaining the gains in oil production, environmental recovery, and regional stability.

“This is not a time to delay. A business that brings profit should be supported, not stalled. We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the relevant agencies to sign the renewal without further delay so that peace, progress, and productivity can continue in the Niger Delta,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the President of the Peace Keeping Voluntary Front, Ambassador Kurata Akassa (JP), collaborated with the CNDG’s appeal, urging the Federal Government to heed their call.

According to Ambassador Kurata, “It is only good for the peace in the Niger Delta to be sustained. The existing peace is beneficial to all Niger Deltans and Nigeria at large. Let the Federal Government renew the contract for continued peace and development.”