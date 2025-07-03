Remi Tinubu donates ₦1billion to Plateau, urges end to bloodshed

Remi Tinubu

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for lasting peace in Plateau State, declaring that her latest visit, marked by a ₦1 billion donation, will be her final one linked to humanitarian crises in the State.

Speaking in Jos on Thursday before a packed hall of traditional rulers, religious leaders, security agencies, women’s groups, community members, and others, Tinubu expressed concern over the ongoing violence that has plagued Plateau for years.

She insisted her visit to the State was not for politics, but from the heart of a mother.

“This visit is filled with mixed emotions. I came here as a mother, whose heart bleeds each time I hear about killings or bloodshed. It took me some time to respond, but I want to assure you this will be the last time I will respond to such a situation in Plateau. From now on, it shall be for the progress of the State,” she noted.

Tinubu recalled being welcomed at the airport by a young girl offering fruits and calling Plateau “the land of peace and tourism,” a moment she said she took as a divine sign of hope.

Referencing the recently restored national anthem and its call to “hand unto our children a banner without stain,” she urged leaders to reflect on the legacy they are leaving behind.

“Have we truly protected our land? Women do not fight. We are asking the men to protect us, to ensure our children grow up without fear,” she added.

The First Lady announced a ₦1 billion donation under the Renewed Hope Initiative, her personal intervention project aimed at supporting vulnerable Nigerians. She clarified that the funds were not from government sources but raised from people of goodwill who support her initiative.

“I do not have vast sums of money, but what I have is meant to bring life. This is not government money. It is what I have raised to help others.”

She emphasised that future visits to Plateau should focus on enjoying its beauty and tourism potential, rather than responding to tragedy.

“Plateau is a beautiful land. I remember visiting here years ago when Senator Ayu was Senate President. This land is blessed, but God will not be pleased with the bloodshed that has occurred here.”

Tinubu also appealed to traditional rulers, urging them to play their role as custodians of peace.

“We as officeholders will come and go, but you will remain. Please, bring peace to this land,” she said.

She maintained that the hedge of protection, which has been broken down, should be restored.

Responding, Governor Caleb Mutfwang described the First Lady as “a mother of the nation” who has shown consistent compassion for vulnerable communities. He praised her for her dedication to humanitarian efforts through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

“She has traveled across the country bringing support to those in need. Her presence here today is deeply appreciated,” Mutfwang said.

He assured the First Lady that the State is committed to peace and reconciliation, noting that his administration is engaging leaders of faith, tradition, and community to end decades of violence.

“We promised to provide leadership that unites us. With voices like hers encouraging us, we are confident we’ll get there,” he said.

The governor expressed gratitude for the donation and acknowledged the First Lady’s sincerity and concern for Plateau’s future.

“You carry a deep burden for Plateau. We thank you for your prayers and support,” he concluded.

Senator Tinubu closed her remarks by reaffirming her love for Nigeria and her desire to enjoy its beauty in peace, saying, “My love for this country is not political. I want to see Nigeria flourish. Let’s protect our children and preserve our land.”

Vanguard News