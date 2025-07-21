Release Emma Acha now, S/East CSOs tell Gov Nwifuru

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, under the umbrella of Action Group on Free Civil Space, AGFCS, South East zone, have called on the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. Ogbonna Nwifuru,to order the immediate release of a human rights activist, Emmanuel Acha, who is being detained at the Abakaliki Correctional Centre, over alleged possession of arms and murder.

The group alleged that Acha was arrested in Enugu in March 2025, in retaliation for a suit he filed in December 2024 challenging the actions of the government in the Effium-Ezza land dispute in Ohaukwu council area of Ebonyi State.

It stated that rather than engaging Acha’s legal concerns through lawful channels, the state government has allegedly been detaining him without bail on trumped-up charges.

The CSO which include the Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy and Development, FENRAD, Spaces for Change; Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC; Better Community Life Initiative, BECOLIN; and the Initiative for Ideal Development and Emancipatory Leadership in Nigeria; among others; tasked the Governor to ensure that the detained activist receive immediate medical attention, access to his lawyer, family and protection from further abuse in custody.

It also tasked the Governor to invite independent mediators, CSOs and international observers to monitor the implementation of the Ebonyi State white paper on the Effium-Ezza conflict,as part of the inclusive and peace process.

The CSOs also condemned the use of state power and alleged that the activist is being tried by a Judge from the rival community involved in the conflict, which raises serious issues about judicial impartiality.

Spokesman for the CSOs, Comrade Nelson Nwafor, urged Nwifuru to respect Acha’s rights and withdraw all politically motivated charges as well as ensure that proceedings follow due process.

The CSOs said;”Comrade Emma Acha was arrested in Enugu at about 5 am in March 2025, and transfered to Abakaliki prisons . according to his family and close associates,the arrest was orchestrated in retaliation for a civil suit he filed in December 2024, challenging the government actions in relation to the purported Effium-Ezza protracted land dispute in Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State.

“Rather than engage Acha’s legal concerns through lawful channels,the state government has chosen coercion over dialogue, detaining him without bail on trumped up charges which includes arms possession and murder. Upon his arrest,Acha was subjected to physical assaults and psychological torment by the police,one of whom hails from Ezza extraction.No incriminating evidence was found on him and his arrest was not based on any judicial warrant.

“We hereby call on Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru to order the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Emmanuel Acha and others detained for asserting their rights regarding the Effium-Ezza conflict.

” Ensure he receives immediate medical attention, granted access to his lawyer, family and protection from further abuses in custody.

“Withdraw all politically motivated charges and ensure that proceedings follow due process and impartiality.”