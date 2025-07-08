Reinstate Senator Natasha now, obey court order – SERAP tells Akpabio

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on Senate President Godswill Akpabio to immediately comply with a Federal High Court ruling by reinstating Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to the National Assembly.

In a statement posted via its official X account on Tuesday, SERAP condemned the suspension of the lawmaker as a “grave violation” of the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights obligations.

It reads: “Senate President Godswill Akpabio must immediately obey court order and ensure a smooth return of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to the Senate today or any other day of her choosing.

“She should never have been suspended in the first place. Her suspension is a grave violation of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and international human rights treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.

“The Senate leadership must immediately obey court order, reinstate Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and fully restore all her legislative rights, entitlements, and privileges.”

It further urged the Senate to set a positive example by complying with judicial decisions and upholding the rule of law.

“The Senate should be setting an example by obeying the court order, upholding the rule of law and protecting the integrity of the country’s legal system,” the group added.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had, on Friday, nullified the six-month suspension imposed on Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate, ruling the action unconstitutional and without due process.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Binta Nyako, described as “excessive” the six-month suspension that was slammed on the lawmaker by the Senate.

It faulted the provision of Chapter 8 of the Senate Standing Rules as well as section 14 of the Legislative Houses, Powers & Privileges Act, declaring both as overreaching.

The court stressed that the two legislations failed to specify the maximum period that a serving lawmaker could be suspended from office.

According to the court, since lawmakers have a total of 181 days to sit in every legislative circle, the six-month suspension handed to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was akin to pushing her away from her responsibilities to her constituents for about 180 days.

It held that though the Senate has the power to punish any of its members who err, such sanction must not be excessive to deprive the constituents of their right to be represented.