Registrar of Ondo varsity found dead, Police investigate

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Registrar of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, Mr. Ezekiel Imole Adeniran, has been assassinated, sending shockwaves across the institution and Ondo State at large.

Mr. Adeniran, who assumed office as the third substantive Registrar of the state-owned university on January 6, 2025, was found dead in his residence in Ondo town on the morning of Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Confirming the incident, a source within the university said, “He was found dead in his residence in Ondo town on Thursday morning. I believe the police will unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.”

The university’s management, in a statement by the Head of Media and Protocol, Mr. Isaac Oluyi, described the news of the registrar’s death as devastating and shocking.

“The devastating news has thrown the university into mourning. He was still at his duty post on Monday, July 14, 2025. As of now, the cause of his death remains unknown,” the statement read.

Oluyi added, “Mr. Adeniran served diligently from January 6, 2025, until his untimely death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family and the entire university community in this trying moment. May God repose his soul.”

In a separate condolence message, the Head of Human Resources at UNIMED, Mr. M.A. Akinkuade, said:

“It is with deep sorrow that the university management announces the passing of our esteemed Registrar and colleague, Mr. Ezekiel Imole Adeniran. He was a dedicated and hardworking staff member whose contributions to the growth of the university will be long remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, SP Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed that the registrar was assassinated.

Speaking to journalists, Ayanlade said, “The man died in the early hours of Thursday. The incident was reported at Fanibi Division. We are doing everything possible to unravel the truth surrounding his death. From available information, two men reportedly emerged from the bush and forced a substance into another person’s mouth.”

He, however, noted that the exact location of the attack had not been verified, but assured that investigations were ongoing to identify and apprehend the culprits.

“We are after those responsible,” he emphasized, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist the police in their investigation.

The sudden and tragic death of Mr. Adeniran has left the UNIMED community in mourning, with tributes pouring in from staff, students, and stakeholders across the state.