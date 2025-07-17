Redeemer’s University emerges best in SDGs ranking

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Redeemer’s University has made a significant advancement on the global academic rankings, earning top spots in the Times Higher Education, THE, Impact Rankings 2025.

The institution was ranked first in Nigeria and sixth in Africa for SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) and achieved the best ranking globally for SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

THE Impact Rankings is a platform that evaluates universities based on their contributions to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shadrach Akindele, on Wednesday, while reacting to the ranking, attributed the accomplishment to the institution’s commitment to sustainable development, calling for more robust collaboration between academic institutions, corporations, and individual researchers.

According to him, this ranking validates our unwavering commitment to sustainability, research excellence, and global impact. It represents the starting point of our ambition to position Redeemer’s University among the best globally.

“We call for increased collaborations from academic institutions, corporations, and individual researchers committed to driving sustainable development.”

Meanwhile, the University Director of Corporate Affairs, Adetunji Adeleye, expressed confidence in the institution’s notable performance, emphasizing its strategic focus and resilience in sustainability practices.

“Redeemer’s University remains open to global partnerships aimed at tackling critical issues facing humanity today,” he said.