Reconciliation: Rivers elders urge Tinubu to lift state of emergency

President Bola Tinubu

…Call for return to full constitutional governance

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Barely a week after a truce was brokered between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lift the state of emergency imposed on the state as part of efforts to restore lasting peace.

In a statement released on Thursday in Port Harcourt and signed by the Forum’s acting chairman, former Deputy Governor Dr. Gabriel Toby, the group thanked President Tinubu for his critical role in mediating the reconciliation process. The Forum also praised both Fubara and Wike for embracing dialogue and putting the interest of the state first.

“To this end, we request that, since peace and reconciliation have been achieved, it is our considered advice that the state of emergency imposed on Rivers State be lifted, and all suspended democratic structures fully restored,” the statement read. “The will of Rivers people should be respected, and the institutions of democratic governance must be allowed to function freely and transparently.”

The Forum described the recent political crisis between Governor Fubara, Minister Wike, and the Rivers State House of Assembly as unfortunate and deeply troubling, noting that it caused divisions and hampered governance in the state.

“We have watched over the past few months the painful divisions and political tensions that pitched two of our sons—Chief Barrister Nyesom Wike and His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara—against each other,” the statement said. “It was a sad development that wounded the soul of our dear state and cast an undeserved shadow on our collective unity, progress, and prosperity.”

The elders expressed hope that the terms of reconciliation, though yet to be made public, would align with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution and uphold the rule of law. They emphasized that their intervention is non-partisan and solely in the interest of peace and good governance.

“For the record, we reaffirm that our only interest has always been to safeguard the image, soul, and dignity of Rivers State. We seek no personal gain or political reward—only the unity and progress of our state,” Dr. Toby stated.

The Forum urged all stakeholders in the state to view the reconciliation as a new beginning and a call to collective responsibility.

“We urge everyone in Rivers State to seize this moment of reconciliation not as the end of disagreements, but as the beginning of a new chapter—marked by mutual respect, collective responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the peace, progress, and unity of our dear state,” the statement concluded.