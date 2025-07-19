Recognise 37 LCDAs, grant state police, Sanwo-Olu tells NASS

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on the National Assembly to be fair to the state by enlisting the 37 Local Council Development Areas and granting the state a special status in the constitution.

Sanwo-Olu made the statement at the South-West Zonal Public Hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who appreciated the leadership of the National Assembly for holding the public hearing in Lagos, said that Lagos remained an important state in the country.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said that it was not fair that the state, which he said carries the burden of many other states, does not enjoy special status.

Further justifying his call for special status for the state, the governor said that Lagos and Kano States were created in 1967, but that in 1991, Jigawa was carved out of Kano State.

The governor said that Lagos had remained the same with 20 Local Governments, while Kano now has 44 LGs, while Jigawa has 27 LGs, describing the arrangement as unfair.

“As a nation, we cannot and we should not continue to deceive ourselves. We must be guided by the principle of inclusiveness, equity and justice.

“It is not about emotion, it is about facts and fairness. Is that fair? Is that right?

“What we are asking is that the 37 Local Council Development Areas we have given birth to since 2000, should be listed in the constitution.

“Can we have a child that is 25 years old and without giving them birth certificate?. Let us get our birth certificates.

“This issue of special status for Lagos is not a unique thing to Lagos, it is the same in Brazil, Indonesia and others.

“When you move your capital from a place to another, you do not abandon where you left. For me, as a nation, let us be fair to Lagos and everybody,” he said.

He said that the state contested the population figures of the Nigeria Population Commission in the 2006 census in 19 local government areas at the tribunal.

“The tribunal agreed with us on what we raised in 18 local government areas. Let us even agree with the figure, Alimosho LGA in 2006 was given the population of 1,371,000 while Bayelsa has a population of 1.67 million,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted the need for genuine federalism and devolution of powers, state police, electoral and judicial reforms, special seat for women, among others.

Sanwo-Olu added: “We must ensure the security and welfare of our citizens, including crucial discussions around the creation of state police.

“Just for the simplicity of it, state policing is not about semantics; it is about protection of the people. So, let us have it.”

Corroborating, a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, said that the state had satisfied all conditions to have the 37 LCDAs recognised in the nation’s constitution.

Ogunleye also called fiscal federalism that would allow state control of their resources, while contributing to the centre.

A former Minister of Works, Sen. Adeseye Ogunlewe, said that the state had the highest population, but fewer local governments when compared with its counterparts across nation.

The Adegboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, Oba Semiu Kasali, said that the National Assembly must ensure that the will of the people prevail on special status for Lagos, recognition of the 37 LCDAs and constitutional role for traditional institutions.

Also, an APC chieftain and former Lagos State Commissioner for Rural Development, Prince Lanre Balogun, who reiterated recognition of 37 LCDAs, also called for state police, saying it remained the only solution to security challenges.

Responding, Dr Ibrahim Isiaka, the House of Representatives Deputy Chief Whip, and Chairman, House Committee on Constitution Review, assured stakeholders that the National Assembly would look into all demands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other stakeholders and leaders, especially from state-supported special status for Lagos and recognition of its 37 LCDAs. (NAN)